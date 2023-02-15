COLWELL — Six people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a pickup truck collided with an Amish buggy near 3160 140th St. just west of Colwell

According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, 66-year-old Jim Whitmarsh of Charles City was traveling eastbound in a 1998 Chevy 1500 when his truck collided with the rear of the eastbound buggy, ejecting the buggy's occupants.

Lavern Stauffer, 32, Teresa Stauffer, 27, and four children – one less than a year old and the others ages 2, 4 and 6 – were injured and transported to Floyd County Memorial Hospital via ambulance. The extent of the injuries was not released in the report. The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday morning. Whitmarsh was not injured.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Colwell Fire Department, Floyd Fire Department, Chickasaw EMS and AMR out of Charles City assisted at the scene.