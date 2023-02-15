COLWELL — Six people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a pickup truck collided with an Amish buggy near 3160 140th St. just west of Colwell
According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, 66-year-old Jim Whitmarsh of Charles City was traveling eastbound in a 1998 Chevy 1500 when his truck collided with the rear of the eastbound buggy, ejecting the buggy's occupants.
Lavern Stauffer, 32, Teresa Stauffer, 27, and four children – one less than a year old and the others ages 2, 4 and 6 – were injured and transported to Floyd County Memorial Hospital via ambulance. The extent of the injuries was not released in the report. The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
No charges have been filed as of Wednesday morning. Whitmarsh was not injured.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Colwell Fire Department, Floyd Fire Department, Chickasaw EMS and AMR out of Charles City assisted at the scene.
People are also reading…
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch as a dog is rescued from earthquake rubble in Turkey, rare red sprites were captured over Hawaii after a storm, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
Rescuers in Turkey saved the life of a dog that was trapped underneath rubbles after the deadly quakes that struck Turkey and Syria. Veuer’s M…
The Subaru-Asahi Star Camera perched atop Mauna Kea, Hawaii, captured a rare sighting of red sprites hovering above a distant thunderstorm on Feb. 5.
Get an astronaut’s view of auroras, stars, and the Milky Way surrounding our beautiful planet. 12,500 images taken by European Space Agency as…
Rescuers ask cars on the road to turn off their engines and for people to stay quiet while they listen for signs of life under the rubble of a…
The explosive popularity of The Last of Us, the video game-turned-HBO series where a fungal pathogen turns people into terrifying zombies, has…
Would you wear this bulky, bean-filled bodysuit? Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
The earthquake flattened thousands of buildings and has displaced millions of people. Most of the survivors are now without shelter, and tryin…
Scientists have discovered the fossilized brain of a fish in a 319-million-year-old fossil.
It’s a car, it’s a boat or is it something else altogether? Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Engineers at the University of Colorado at Boulder have developed a helpful new stick for people who are blind or visually impaired - one that…