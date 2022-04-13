Six employees recognized with leadership roles at INVISION Architecture

DES MOINES – Six employees were recently recognized with new leadership designations at INVISION Architecture. These titles, associate and senior associate, are given to employees who strongly embody our culture of design excellence while building leadership qualities in those around them. The recipients include registered interior designer and senior associate Angie Nees, project coordinator and associate Cody Mills, architect and associate Maggie Dougherty Watkins, architect and associate Evan Shaw, project coordinator and associate Justin Bailey and architect and associate Shannon McGee.

The initial strategic effort to implement a long-term leadership plan by the company started over five years ago. In 2020, INVISION began using this process to recognize individuals for their leadership as associate and senior associate.

Associates are the largest and most professionally diverse group of leaders in our firm. While specific crafts and interests vary among associates, each consistently offer project and team leadership while building leadership qualities in those around them.

Senior associates embody the firm’s culture of environmental leadership, innovation, collaboration and design excellence. They are passionate influencers, energetic mentors and bring unique value through industry-specific expertise.

Each new member of the firm’s leadership group possesses important qualities and experiences that position them to serve the firm in new, dynamic ways that will impact the future success of the company.

Angie Nees, IIDA, CHID, senior associate, registered interior designer – Nees began working with the firm in 2005 and has a wide range of interior design experience in market sectors including sports and recreation, education, health and wellness and commercial. She has played in integral role in projects including the Wartburg Sports and Wellness Center Renovation and Addition, University of Northern Iowa Admissions Welcome Center, Regional Medical Center, Des Moines University Clinics and Academic Center and Amy Wienands Real Estate Office.

Cody Mills, associate AIA, associate, project coordinator – Mills joined the firm in 2008 and since has been a key contributor in the construction process, ensuring projects are on schedule and meeting client expectations during build. He has worked on numerous projects, predominately in the Cedar Falls and Waterloo area including Lincoln Savings Bank, Waterloo Career Center, VGM Headquarters, city of Cedar Falls Public Safety Facility, SingleSpeed Brewing Company and the new Cedar Falls High School.

Maggie Dougherty Watkins, AIA, associate, architect – In eight years since starting at INVISION, Watkins has focused on several key market sectors including healthcare, hospitality and higher education. She has worked with clients including Wartburg College, the University of Northern Iowa, SingleSpeed Brewing Company and UnityPoint Health Marshalltown Hospital, among others.

Evan Shaw, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, associate, architect – Shaw began working with the company in 2016 and has since served as project manager or architect on several prominent projects including the Pro Iowa Stadium, UnityPoint Health Des Moines Blank Children’s STAR & Development Center, Waverly Health Center Emergency Department & Clinics, The Foundry Distilling Company, Grimes Public Library and Stirlingshire of Coralville.

Justin Bailey, associate AIA, associate, project coordinator – Bailey joined the INVISION team in 2015 and has since found a niche in the health and wellness space. Past projects include UnityPoint Health Des Moines Blank Children’s STAR & Development Center, UIHC Scott Boulevard, Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Office and Stirlingshire of Coralville.

Shannon McGee, AIA, WELL AP, associate, architect – McGee joined the staff in 2016 and during her time has played an integral role in the healthcare, commercial and hospitality markets. Her extensive work includes Monroe County Hospital & Clinics, MercyOne Comfort Health Center for Women, The Foundry Distilling Company and MercyOne Des Moines Richard Deming Cancer Center.

As we pursue a goal of enriching lives through architecture, core values guide the design process. Our success as a firm is deeply rooted in each employee’s values, contributions, and sphere of influence.

