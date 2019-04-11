Fourth in a series of stories from the Spring 2019 Inclusion Magazine.
WATERLOO — Juvenile court officials are finding ways to work with area girls before trouble finds them.
“Usually when we get youths in our system, it’s after the fact that they’ve gotten into trouble, so we are doing some programming to prevent girls, and boys, from getting into trouble on the front end,” said Terrace “T.C.” Campbell, a supervisor at Juvenile Court Services.
Once a week, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders at each middle school meet with a JCS worker to talk about the importance of making good decisions and planning for the future.
The program is called Sisterhood — there is also Tomorrow’s Leaders, the program for boys — and school officials pick the participants, no more than 10 girls in each grade. The sessions run separate for each grade.
Sisterhood started three years ago with Juvenile Court facilitators visiting with girls over their lunch hour. Campbell said the sessions changed this year to bring the instructors in during a skills period, which allows for more time together.
“We know the kids and the parents love it because we exposed the students to a lot of positive activities,” Campbell said.
The facilitators are female to better foster communication.
“Being gender specific, they can touch on some of the things that are unique to their gender,” Campbell said. “They can talk to them about the issues they went through in middle school and what healthy relationships look like, why we shouldn’t bully at school and focus on education.”
Aside from the sessions at the school, the Sisterhood program includes field trips, movies, museums and other outings with educational components. There are also tours of campuses to expose girls to higher learning.
“The goal is, after high school, to hopefully continue education at a university or community college,” Campbell said.
