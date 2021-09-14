SingleSpeed lands two awards at Great American Beer Festival

WATERLOO — SingleSpeed Brewing Co. garnered two awards at the world’s largest professional beer competition.
Two of SingleSpeed’s beers were given high marks at the Great American Beer Festival Sept. 10 in Denver, Colorado.
Ring Around the Gose received a gold medal in the contemporary gose category, and Tip the Calf won a bronze medal in the session beer category.
“It’s exciting to see both of these beers honored again at a level this high, it’s quite an accomplishment for our entire brewery team. The commitment to quality and innovation, as we have continued to grow, can result in some pretty cool outcomes” said SingleSpeed Head Brewer Austin Myers in a news release.
SingleSpeed opened its 20-barrel brewpub in 2017 in the former Wonder Bread bakery in downtown Waterloo, and also has a three-barrel brewpub in Cedar Falls.
SingleSpeed founder Dave Morgan credits his team for the awards.
“It’s great to once again see our team recognized for their efforts. The number one gose, and number three session beer in the entire country, that kind of recognition doesn’t land by chance. These awards reflect the time and energy they dedicate when crafting every beer in our line up, not just this pair. I could not be more proud of our team,” he said in the release.
Judges evaluated 9,680 entries from 2,192 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
The best beers in 97 beer categories covering 175 different beer styles were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals at a ceremony during the Craft Brewers Conference.
SingleSpeed is among six Iowa craft breweries to win awards at the festival. The others are Keg Creek Brewing Co., Glenwood; Lion Bridge Brewing Co., Cedar Rapids; Marto Brewing Co, Sioux City; Peace Tree Brewing Co, Knoxville; and PIVO Brewery, Calmar.