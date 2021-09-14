SingleSpeed lands two awards at Great American Beer Festival

WATERLOO — SingleSpeed Brewing Co. garnered two awards at the world’s largest professional beer competition.

Two of SingleSpeed’s beers were given high marks at the Great American Beer Festival Sept. 10 in Denver, Colorado.

Ring Around the Gose received a gold medal in the contemporary gose category, and Tip the Calf won a bronze medal in the session beer category.

“It’s exciting to see both of these beers honored again at a level this high, it’s quite an accomplishment for our entire brewery team. The commitment to quality and innovation, as we have continued to grow, can result in some pretty cool outcomes” said SingleSpeed Head Brewer Austin Myers in a news release.

SingleSpeed opened its 20-barrel brewpub in 2017 in the former Wonder Bread bakery in downtown Waterloo, and also has a three-barrel brewpub in Cedar Falls.

SingleSpeed founder Dave Morgan credits his team for the awards.