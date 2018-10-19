WATERLOO -- LeaAnn Saul thought nothing of making a reservation at SingleSpeed Brewing Co. on Wednesday to book space for 75 people with the Republicans of Black Hawk County for an election night party on Nov. 6.
But when SingleSpeed owner Dave Morgan personally messaged her back denying the group space, citing differences in "core beliefs," Saul was taken aback.
"It was my first choice," Saul said of the brewery and restaurant in downtown Waterloo. "It's a great location, a great venue. Republicans love to go there just like anyone else."
Saul, the treasurer of the group, and Morgan messaged back and forth Wednesday into Thursday, with Saul pushing for specific reasons and Morgan noting having the group's election night party at SingleSpeed "just doesn't feel like the right fit."
Saul forwarded the entire email chain to The Courier on Friday, which Morgan verified was the conversation as it occurred.
"As our core beliefs rest a bit left of what we feel would be appropriate for such an event, we feel it would be best to guide you in a different direction," Morgan wrote Saul on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after she attempted to make the reservation. "Sorry for any inconvenience this may present."
Saul replied that she was "totally surprised" and that "a lot of Republicans love your brews." She then wrote that the tax credits Morgan used to help get SingleSpeed up and running were helped along, in part, by Republicans.
"Very disappointed that people may not be welcome at your brewery if they are leaning to the right," Saul wrote to Morgan on Wednesday evening.
Morgan sent a longer email reply Thursday morning "in hopes of gaining your understanding," he wrote. He noted he and his organization believed in "authenticity," "diversity" and "differences of opinion that lead to educated discussion," and noted he believed beer was a political equalizer.
However, "hosting an official election celebration, for a party that currently stands and fights against many of our beliefs, does not ring true to me. It lacks the authenticity that I value about our brand so much.
"Simply put," he added, "it just doesn't feel like the right fit."
Saul then said that she found it odd that Morgan allowed events to be hosted there for Republican candidates, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and State Rep. Walt Rogers, in recent months. Morgan replied that he felt single candidate events had a smaller visibility than a larger, election-night party.
"We respect his right to refuse -- it was just surprising," Saul said in a phone interview. "Especially since he's had these people there."
Reached on Friday, Morgan said he stands behind his emails and his stance on not hosting a 75-person Republican election night party.
"Our thought process on election night is: We don't want our beer hall to be red, we don't want our beer hall to be blue," Morgan said. "This isn't a night where we want everybody to huddle into their red corner and blue corner; why do we have to do that?"
He said SingleSpeed will hold its own, non-partisan election night party Nov. 6.
"We believe we should have an all-inclusive room that's built for people to have fun, no matter what they believe," Morgan said.
Saul said the Republicans of Black Hawk County will instead hold their election night party at the Clarion Inn in Cedar Falls. She was not, however, encouraging people to boycott SingleSpeed.
"We love entrepreneurs, we love new business. We're just totally shocked by the response, and I felt like the public needed to know," she said. "(Morgan) has the right, in our country, to refuse service -- but then I think people in the area need to know that he refused us."
This article was updated Friday to reflect that the Republicans of Black Hawk County was trying to book space at SingleSpeed, not a room, as the party room does not have space for 75 people.
Very good to know.
This just took away the one good reason I had to visit downtown Waterloo. Dang it.
Way to stick to your beliefs Morgan!!
Since Dave wants a room full of liberal left wing socialists occupying his business on election night, maybe he doesn't need any republican paying customers the rest of the year. He got republican help for tax credits to build the facility and now he apparently doesn't need them.
Guess we won't support this business
Takes public money, chooses to discriminate. His right to do so, but everyone elses' right to not patronize.
Knowing that the Saul family won't be there might help business
She says that she sin't encouraging people to boycott. Then what was the point of sharing the emails with the press?
So we can make up our own mind.....
The only reason to make anything of this public is to stir up a reaction. Funny how each side always says that it is ok for private businesses to refuse service to the other side, but once their side is refused, everyone on the refused side start screaming.
So if you're a tolerant Democrat, you can refuse service to any person or group you disagree with. Got it. If I'm a bakery owner in Waterloo, and a homosexual man or woman comes in and wants a wedding cake, all I have to do is say, "it just doesn't feel like the right fit." No cake for you!
Oh so now it's different than the florist and cake maker that wouldn't serve gays. I'll buy a couple rounds Dave. I wouldn't let them in my yard, sic my cat after them. How does it feel now Ms. Saul?
Sounds like a round might not cost you much money.
Well alrighty then........I guess I've enjoyed my last Single Speed beer that my tax money went to help Dave build the business of his dreams and turn around and bite the hand that fed him. That being said, I wouldn't have thought twice about continuing to frequent his business if he would have booked the Dem election party. I'm a republican and wouldn't have batted an eye at it. Another example of left way of thinking by banning the republican election party. Crazy Sad
As opposed to banning LGBTQs from private businesses? The republican party doesn't seem to have any trouble with that. Turn about is fair play.
Sorry to hear this. Other places to take my business.
Wow! I can't believe that he was dumb enough to put it in writing....twice!
Lots of right-wing snowflakes in the comments. Sorry the bad bar owner hurt your feelings.
Well at least we're not burning the place down like liberals would do.
Lol, true
Just stupid! Money is money! Yet again Waterloo loses to Cedar Falls. I'll never go to Singlespeed again.
Some things are more important than money...root of all evil and all that.
You must be referring to government in general. If you are referring to the GOP and turning a blind eye to the corrupt DNC, you are part of the problem. Let me correct that. You are the problem.
I can understand his stand on this and believe he would probably turn down a Democratic celebration as well. Bringing people together is the point in all this. Do I believe in everything the Republicans and Democrats espouse? Nope. This independent moderate would like to see everybody hoist a brew around the table and have a civilized discussion. I'm sick of the antics of both parties.
would believe this if he had not started of saying how much the republicans did not reflect his values. A simple we prefer not to host political events on election night. really doubt there is much open minded discussion with this guy.
He is willing to stick his hand for and tax break he can get.
I think he feels more comfortable in expressing his views now that he has his tax breaks lined up.
Well, I guess, at least you know it will be a celebration for the Republicans.
Couldn't have put it better myself.
Obviously he would have turned down a Democratic Election Night group as well. And Ms. Saul has contacted the newspaper to instigate a problem for a local business.... maybe because people were not willing to patronize her own PIPAC place? This is my favorite place in Waterloo and I will not allow Ms. Saul change my opinion. Remember, those tax dollars were paid by ALL of us. It was not just Republican tax money. He said no.... move on.
Touche!
Won't matter - this year's a lock for us demercrats.
Locked out.
Every once in awhile, the chicken and waffles is a little overcooked. That's the real issue here.
Anyone who has ever actually read the Republican party platform should not be surprised that a brewery with a rainbow labeled beer named "With Pride" wouldn't be particularly welcoming to a giant crown of Republicans on election night.
This is a party that fights FOR exclusion. The shoe is suddenly on the other foot, and they just can't handle it.
For everyone who is upset about this, I doubt their patronage will be missed. But who are we kidding. Of course they'll go back. Staying away would require standing principles.
Good on Dave Morgan! I don’t understand why these republican groups are so mad about a private business refusing service to a group of people based on personal beliefs? i mean, it’s not like singlespeed is saying they can’t control their own body and reproductive system, or that they can’t marry the person they love. only that they can’t rent their fabulous private meeting spaces on a particular evening. ;)
The way I understand the article, the Republican group was not asking to reserve a private party room, but wanted to hold their defeat party in the main room with other paying customers. If this is indeed the case, I strongly support the decision. I would hate to be an unsuspecting non-GOPer who would show up.
Glad to see all the Drumpers are going to stay away. The conversations there will be much more positive and truthful. Women, Journalists, people of color and the handicapped all invited.
I see Dave hired some of his friends to write comments.
Brilliant comment, women a long as they are democrat, believe them as long as clinton is not the accused, people of color that are democrat, otherwise they are uncle toms, handicapped, unless you bowl so bad you should be in the special olympics, journalists un less you are conservative.
Again, if he wanted diversity and open dialogue, he would have said he did not want a single party represented, including democrats.
Enjoy your tax breaks
Whether I'm a democrat, republican, or independent, this is wrong. Wow Singlespeed, way to bring unity to this world we live in. It's people like you that keep dividing this country further apart. I will never step foot into that brewery again, as well as stock my refrigerator again with your brew!
I support Single Speed's right to take such a stand. I personally think Ms. Saul pushed this further than it needed to be. I read her part in this email chain as harrassing. She "pushed" for more information. She indicates she "respects his right to refuse," I think not. If she had, she wouldn't be making such a public issue of it. The owner has a set of beliefs and chooses not to host a large event. He made it clear that he wanted it to be bipartisan. I will gladly support Single Speed Brewery in the future.
Guess where I won't be spending my money...
in A free society like ours, I really don’t have a problem with a private business discriminating against someone, however since tax payer money was used to subsidize this project seems a bit wrong. Do to the intolerance of both the left and the right this is what our society has become. I will not do business with Single Speed.
Awesome!
Is LeaAnn Saul a relative of Judd Saul, who some 7 years ago “…entered after the (Cedar Falls City Council) meeting began wearing red swim trunks, flippers, water wings and a blue snorkel with mask, all while carrying a multi-colored beach ball.” ??
Know anything about this REOJOkE ? ?
Overpriced and mediocre service anyway. Our City Council declined competition from Lark Brewing so I guess I'll go West for my brew and eats.
All the ignorant racist rednecks from the Loo need to get back under their rocks. Gonna get cold in about 17 days. You can use warm Schlitz to fuel your tiki torches.
