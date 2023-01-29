'Singing Valentines' for Feb. 14 can be ordered from Proud Image Chorus

WATERLOO -- The Proud Image Chorus is offering their annual Singing Valentines on Feb. 14.
A quartet from the Chorus will be delivering the musical "I Love You's" along with a rose and card.
Cost of the romantic gesture is $40 for basic delivery; $60 for a two-hour window.
To order a singing valentine, call (515) 979-9054 or order online at www.proudimagechorus.org.
In perfect harmony: Proud Image Chorus in recent years
