 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Singing Valentines' for Feb. 14 can be ordered from Proud Image Chorus

  • 0
021418mp-Singing-Valentine-2

A Proud Image quartet will be delivering Singing Valentines on Feb. 14.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO -- The Proud Image Chorus is offering their annual Singing Valentines on Feb. 14.

A quartet from the Chorus will be delivering the musical "I Love You's" along with a rose and card.

Cost of the romantic gesture is $40 for basic delivery; $60 for a two-hour window.

To order a singing valentine, call (515) 979-9054 or order online at www.proudimagechorus.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Rhonda Staley Lodge house

Rhonda Staley Lodge house

Interior designer Rhonda Staley transforms a building into a lodge-style house for eastern Iowa family. From Cedar Valley Home & Garden ma…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cooper Paxton takedown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News