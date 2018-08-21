WATERLOO — Thea Austin has been singing for as long as she can remember.
“At least since I was 4,” Austin said in a telephone interview. “And making money at it since I was 8 singing at weddings, things like that.”
Austin, a native of Pittsburgh, formed a group with her sister and a friend, performing and competing in talent shows.
“We placed third in a show, and that was kind of a beginning,” she said.
Austin will share her high energy and years of musical experience with the Cedar Valley at Pridefest this weekend. She is Saturday’s headliner at 9 p.m.
In 1986, Austin and a friend drove across the country to start a new life in California, and Austin landed a job doing celebrity interviews for a music magazine.
“That put me on the other side of the fence, interviewing artists that I truly admired,” she said. “It was definitely a big growth process for me. It was like the universe was rewarding me. I could ask them about their lives and about the business. It was an education about the business of music.”
Currently Austin continues to produce music, play the guitar and has been a part of the “I Love the ’90s” tours with other artists, including Salt N Pepa, Tone Loc, Coolio, TLC and Sugar Ray.
“Sweet’ is my current single with artist ISSA, and it is slowly and surely gaining and making its place in house music,” she said. “And I’m stretching out to be a music producer and a mixer. I’m expanding as an artist and developing songs for other artists and doing club dates and festivals.”
But Austin is undoubtedly best known for her global hit “Rhythm is a Dancer” with the group SNAP! released in 1992.
“That song means a lot to a lot of people,” she said. “I’ve had people around the world tell me this is their liberation song, whether it helped a gay person come out or pulled someone out of depression. I’ve had people in South Africa tell me that is one of the songs they listened to after apartheid ended and they could listen to the music they wanted. It is one of their freedom songs. There is something spiritually good in music that alters people’s lives. It can pull them out of sadness, stress and anxiety to a place where they feel better in life. That’s what happens when an artist shares their truth.
“A song is feelings and thoughts from the inside before it becomes anything else, the perfect marriage of music and melody and ideas. That’s why this song has stood the test of time and influenced generations around the world. I’m just the vessel.”
Austin also is very dedicated to service work.
“That happens in various ways,” she said, “whether it’s educating the disenfranchised or feeding the hungry or showing people they still have value in society by giving them a hug or a smile. It’s about nourishing the body, soul and mind to help them feel just as we want to feel.”
Austin will be going on a mission trip to Ghana in November. Her group provides clothing and solar lights for people in small villages without electricity. “We take them books for their library, their school, medical clinics. The saying goes it takes a village to raise a child.”
Austin also is a passionate advocate for those who have been diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. She’s had friends who were HIV positive, and some who died.
“I am an advocate, and I am a voice for people — all people — and will continue to do so, continue to fight for human rights and civil rights. Predominantly, everyone wants to be loved unconditionally, they want to have their freedom and live a good life. That’s what I support,” she said.
Austin has never been to the Cedar Valley and is used to playing much larger venues.
“I have people performing with me that generate fantastic energy,” she said. “And their voices are just really beautiful.
“I like to pull people from the audience to join me on stage,” Austin said. “I like to share the spotlight.
“This will be a new experience for me, and I am happy to meet and greet the people of Waterloo. I hope people stay and enjoy my concert. It’s gonna be turned up. It will be a lot of fun.”
To buy tickets to Pridefest or see the complete schedule of events, go to www.cedarvalley pride.com.
