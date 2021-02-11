Since governor ended mask mandate, do I have to wear one? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A. You can call city code enforcement at (319) 291-3820 or the city engineer’s office at (319) 291-4312 to report homeowners not shoveling their sidewalks.

City ordinance requires property owners to remove two inches or more of snow and ice from sidewalks in time frames that depend on location. Homeowners in downtown, business districts or those within a three-block radius of schools and hospital areas have 24 hours to remove snow. Homeowners in residential neighborhoods have 48 hours to remove snow.

The time requirements will not be reset if another snow event happens, according to city ordinance.

If a homeowner is unable to reasonably remove snow, the city said they must lay down sand or another abrasive material “in such an amount and manner to make foot traffic reasonably safe” on sidewalks.

If you fall on snow that was not removed properly and are injured, you should seek help from medical professionals. You can contact the homeowner, their insurance company or legal offices to see whether you can get compensation for any injuries you suffered.

Q. Since the governor said we don’t have to wear masks, I legally don’t have to wear one, is that correct?

A. No, that is not correct. Local governments still have the authority to institute and enforce their own mask regulations. Waterloo and Cedar Falls both have mask mandates in place. Both cities require people to wear masks in indoor public settings, such as grocery stores and retail stores. Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart has authority to end the city’s mask mandate when he feels necessary. The Cedar Falls resolution expires March 3 and can be extended by the City Council.

