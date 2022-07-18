Simpson College announces spring honors

INDIANOLA -- Simpson College announced the names of area students made the President's List for the Spring 2022 semester: Tanner Striegel of Waterloo; Jordyn Foelske of Waverly; Aleksei Harding and Amelia Schafer, both of Iowa Falls; Clarissa Huisman of Osage; Jessica Jacobs of Janesville; Bailey Lubben of Clarksville; Abby Meyer of Sumner; Sarah Roberts of La Porte City.
Named to the Dean’s List were: Zachary Ambrose of Traer; Claire Boots and Ryan Willis, both of Waverly; Rachel Cooley of Grundy Center; Kenzie Reynolds of Aplington; and Nic Warrington of Iowa Falls.
Photos: The 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive
Ride and Drive 2
Riders take off from Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
Ride and Drive 1
Riders take off from Lofty's Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
Ride and Drive 3
Hope City Church Pastor Quovadis Marshal leads riders in prayer as they prepare to take off from Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
Ride and Drive 4
Drew Collins, father of Elizabeth Collins, speaks to riders before the group takes off from Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
Ride and Drive 5
Riders bow their heads in prayer before taking off from Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
Ride and Drive 6
Riders prepare to take off from Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
Ride and Drive 7
Riders prepare to take off from Lofty's Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
Ride and Drive 8
Riders bow their heads in prayer before taking off from Lofty's Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
Ride and Drive 9
Riders take off from Lofty's Lounge in Evansdale Saturday for the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive.
