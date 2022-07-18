Simpson College announces spring honors

INDIANOLA -- Simpson College announced the names of area students made the President's List for the Spring 2022 semester: Tanner Striegel of Waterloo; Jordyn Foelske of Waverly; Aleksei Harding and Amelia Schafer, both of Iowa Falls; Clarissa Huisman of Osage; Jessica Jacobs of Janesville; Bailey Lubben of Clarksville; Abby Meyer of Sumner; Sarah Roberts of La Porte City.