Simcox family legacy continues with new barber shop on West First Street in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – The legacy of the Simcox family of barbers has not been fully written yet.

The name is associated with a barbershop full of good conversation, generations of talent, and expertise in the “flattop” haircut, but it closed its doors in the summer of 2011.

A decade later, on Dec. 17, the business made its illustrious return to the Cedar Valley landscape.

“It’s about the heritage and tradition,” said Deb Simcox, owner of Simcox & Co., and a third-generation Simcox barber. “This business goes back all the way to the ‘40s. My family grew up in barbershops, and that’s where home is for us.”

Simcox had purchased a screen printing business, which she later sold. She found herself working at another barbershop up until the week before starting this new chapter at 1525 W. First St. in Cedar Falls.

Simcox said the print shop lacked the human interaction she enjoys while cutting hair. And she realized after 18 months the other barbershop wasn’t the right fit.

Simcox & Co. took over the space once occupied by AMFstudio, next to Subway. The walk-in, family-friendly shop is open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.

Simcox has been cutting hair professionally for 31 years. She’s joined by her son, Tom Irvin, a fourth-generation barber who also co-owns the business.

A fifth generation soon will become part of the family legacy, which dates back to Deb Simcox’s great uncles, Albert, better known as Sim, and Clair, who opened their family’s first barbershop in 1942 on South Street in Waterloo.

The shop offered the flattop, a cut where the hair is cropped short so that it bristles up into a flat surface. It was given to many military men before they headed off to World War II.

Where it all began

After Simcox’s great uncles opened up the South Street location, her father, Jack, and his brother, Terry, later joined them at the well-respected and well-run shop in the late 1950s. That first location, Simcox Barbershop, closed decades ago.

The family founded another barbershop at 6703 University Ave. in Cedar Falls in 1960, when nothing but cornfields and gravel roads surrounded it. Its location is where Burger King stands today.

After Terry left the family business and future business partner, Dean Fink, jumped aboard in 1972, it became Simcox and Fink. Deb Simcox started working there in 1990. It eventually moved to Main Street in 1996, where it stood behind a McDonald’s until 2011.

At the time of its closing, Deb was a part-owner, and her father was long retired.

Mementos

Some semblance of that history is evident inside the new location on First Street.

Original chairs from the 1960s University Avenue location are there, as well as a “Simcox and Fink” neon sign. A wooden “barber shop” sign crafted by Simcox’s grandmother for the University Avenue spot is there. And a classic red, white and blue barber pole from the Main Street shop is another coveted memento mounted on the wall.

Jack and Deb tell stories of cutting hair and having a blast talking with the customers, many of whom they got to know young and later found themselves cutting the hair of their kids and grandkids.

Customers trusted not just how they handled their hair, but could confide secrets with them, almost like a therapist.

“To me, you got to know how to cut hair, but you also got to know how to talk to people too,” said Jack Simcox, 84, who’ll poke his head inside the shop every once and a while.

“I’m proud of the new shop. The name is not mine or Deb’s. It’s all of our names. And it’s good legacy to have,” he added.

Simcox said at least 50 original customers came aboard when they got word her family was opening up the new shop.

“I absolutely love our customers. You see a lot of the same faces because they recognize our name,” Simcox said. “You catch up with people and talk about the last 10 years of their lives.”

She thanked some customers who played a role in bringing the plumbing, electric and flooring at the new shop up to code.

Tom Irvin found himself attracted to the family business after deciding a job dealing with concrete was not for him. The light-hearted atmosphere is something you don’t get at a barbershop run by people who don’t grow up knowing each.

One of his earliest attempts with clippers was giving his eighth-grade classmate, Drew, a mohawk.

“His mom was very mad, and I don’t think I touched someone’s hair for seven years until I went to barber school,” he said.

Jack has another grandson, Ely Sohn, who is finishing up his education at the Salon Professional Academy and hopes to become part of the family legacy at the beginning of next year.

“It’s in my blood,” Sohn, 21, said. He recalls having his hair cut at a young age by his grandpa and being impressed with “how much he communicates with the client even if he doesn’t know them.”

While not related by blood, manager Michael Estrada also comes from a family of barbers. He arrived at Simcox & Co. from the San Francisco Bay area, following his wife, a Fairbank native, to Iowa.

He described the “authenticity” of the people who have a genuine love for being around each other, their customers and the craft.

“You talk with clients and tend to know more about them than sometimes they know about themselves,” he said.

