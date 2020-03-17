Silos & Smokestack sites closed

Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area Headquarters & Offices will close to the public effective immediately in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in alignment with CDC recommendations.
You have free articles remaining.
SSNHA Staff will keep regular office hours and will be available via email and telephone, (319) 234-4567. Please check www.silosandsmokestacks.org and social media pages for online learning opportunities, virtual tours and programs.
In addition, many sites will be closing temporarily and events cancelled. Be sure to check each individual locations’ website or social media for schedule updates.