LA PORTE CITY -- Promising a "significant update" in the case, officials say they'll give an update on the case of missing teenager Jake Wilson today.
The press conference will be given by La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher and Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson at 4 p.m. Thursday at the La Porte City Fire Station.
The officials "will be doing a significant update on the Jake Wilson case," the sheriff's office noted in a Thursday morning press release regarding the press conference.
The Courier will be at the press conference and plans to go live with video on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/wcfcourier/
LA PORTE CITY — Investigators finished clearing Wolf Creek, the last place missing teenager …
Jake Wilson, 15, a La Porte City teen with autism, went missing April 7 after telling family he was heading to nearby Wolf Creek, a location he frequented often.
Wolf Creek has been thoroughly searched in the months since by experts and volunteers alike.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.