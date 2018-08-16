Subscribe for 33¢ / day

LA PORTE CITY -- Promising a "significant update" in the case, officials say they'll give an update on the case of missing teenager Jake Wilson today.

The press conference will be given by La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher and Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson at 4 p.m. Thursday at the La Porte City Fire Station.

The officials "will be doing a significant update on the Jake Wilson case," the sheriff's office noted in a Thursday morning press release regarding the press conference.

Jake Wilson, 15, a La Porte City teen with autism, went missing April 7 after telling family he was heading to nearby Wolf Creek, a location he frequented often.

Wolf Creek has been thoroughly searched in the months since by experts and volunteers alike.

