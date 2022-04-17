Sign up kids now for summer Camp Invention program

WATERLOO — In partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Waterloo Schools is offering the Camp Invention program to children entering first- through sixth-grades. Lessons explore connections between science, technology, engineering and innovation.

A limited number of scholarships provided by The Waterloo Schools Foundation will be available based on financial need. Forms are available in the school office and at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington Street. Transportation will be available if needed. Lunch and a snack will be provided. For more information call 319-433-1839.