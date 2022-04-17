 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sign up kids now for summer Camp Invention program

  • 0
camp invention for kids
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — In partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Waterloo Schools is offering the Camp Invention program to children entering first- through sixth-grades. Lessons explore connections between science, technology, engineering and innovation.

The week begins on June 13 at Lincoln and Lou Henry elementary schools.Availability is limited at NVENT.ORG/CAMP, or call 800-968-4332.

A limited number of scholarships provided by The Waterloo Schools Foundation will be available based on financial need. Forms are available in the school office and at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington Street. Transportation will be available if needed. Lunch and a snack will be provided. For more information call 319-433-1839.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News