WATERLOO -- A local shelter announced a dog they had previously sought an owner for was euthanized Thursday after having several seizures and being tentatively diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Leah, a 4-year-old mixed-breed dog, first arrived at Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo as a stray, but a month later was adopted.
Later, however, the dog -- described as "an outgoing, happy-go-lucky dog who wanted pets and loves" -- was returned to the shelter, and became blind. A veterinarian diagnosed her with sudden acquired retinal degeneration syndrome, or permanent blindness.
Cedar Bend staff outfitted Leah with a specialized cart and asked the public two weeks ago for help finding her a forever home.
But Leah's condition worsened, according to a note posted on Faebook by Cedar Bend from veterinarian Kent Melick. The dog had "various behavioral changes" and lost weight despite continuing to eat.
On Thursday, Melick said Leah suffered "multiple grand mal seizures" and it was thought she had a brain tumor, though that wasn't known for sure.
"It would have taken a CT scan at a referral center in Des Moines to confirm this diagnosis," he said in the note.
Because of the prognosis, "it was in her best interest to be euthanized," Melick said in Cedar Bend's note. "This was a very difficult time and decision for the staff of CBHS."
Cedar Bend staff noted they received the news with "great sadness and broken hearts."
"Leah will be greatly missed!" staff said in the release.
