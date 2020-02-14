'Sibling Rivalry' theme of Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra concerts at Brown Derby Ballroom

WATERLOO – German composer Felix Mendelssohn was a pop star in the early 19th century. His sister, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, also was a talented composer. He is one of classical music’s most recognizable composers. Fanny’s music remains relatively unknown.

On Saturday, a string orchestra from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will explore this “Sibling Rivalry” in concerts at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Brown Derby Ballroom, 618 Sycamore St., in downtown Waterloo.

“It’s a really cool, multi-faceted concert. On the surface, you’ve got the Mendelssohns, and it’s interesting to delve into their family history. But we’re also highlighting the work of this remarkable woman, Fanny Hensel. She was accomplished and considered during her lifetime, possibly the better composer,” said Pauline Barrett Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger.

The Brown Derby Ballroom provides an intimate setting for the concert that resembles venues where the Mendelssohns’ music would have originally been performed.

“The size is one reason why we chose the Brown Derby for these more intimate concerts years ago. This music is ideally sized to the space because it was only ever intended to be heard in a room, not a large concert hall,” Weinberger said.