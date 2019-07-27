EVANSDALE -- Waves of fun splashed down on folks at Eagle Lake during the Midwest Ski Tournament.
The three-day event in Evansdale attracts water ski teams from Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota to compete Friday through Sunday.
"It's a real family sport," said Terry Walen, event organizer and a 15-year veteran of the Waterhawks Ski Team based in the Cedar Valley, which hosted the tournament.
On Sunday at 8 a.m., the tournament's last day, the Waterhawks will start off the show. There's no cost to attend.
Last year the Waterhawks celebrated 60 years on the water.
Eight teams, including the Waterhawks, are presenting shows for the hundreds at Eagle Lake with themes ranging from Hawaii Ski-O to It's a Great Ski Show Charlie Brown. Each team has an hour for its show.
Teams decked out in bright-colored costumes would hold on tight as they glided on the water doing flips, jumps and tricks.
Todd Thorson, ski director for the Aqua Addicts out of Aberdeen, S.D., has been water skiing for almost 25 years.
"I started the ski team in 1995 out of my yard," Thorson said. Now he has 112 to 114 members on his team.
"We've been coming (to Eagle Lake) for many years," Thorson said. "We love coming here. The people in Waterloo are great."
The Waterhawks have always treated Thorson and team well, he said.
"We had a trailer break down and the Waterhawks jumped in, found a welder to weld it on the road," Thorson said. "They had everything taken care for us."
Thorson and his team put on show in the vein of Hawaii 5-0, the detective series from 1960s.
"We try to get a show put together where you can go from one place to the next. You have acting and dancing in-between to let the water calm or get the boats in place," Thorson said. "It takes a lot of choreography and everybody has radios."
Thorson takes part in the show himself doing barefoot maneuvers.
"I'm 48 now, and they've been calling me the old man in the sport for about 15 years," Thorson said.
During the colder months he's a physical education and health teacher, as well as a track and cross country coach.
"In the off season I'm eating right and lifting weights," Thorson said.
During one of the tricks a skier was hurt and transported to MercyOne health clinic with a back injury.
"He's OK," Thorson said. "We think its just a bruise, but being precautionary we thought we'd take him in (to the hospital). You can never be too safe in show skiing."
In Thorson's 24 years skiing he's only had to stop a show twice because of an injury, he said.
"I teach do something that makes you happy and skiing makes me happy," Thorson said.
