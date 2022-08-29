Showers offer some relief to dry areas of state

DES MOINES — Rain across most of the state resulted in 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting corn for silage and cutting hay.

“Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms continued to bring beneficial rains to locations that have missed out on summer rainfall,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Longer breaks between rainfalls have allowed farmers to continue chopping silage and baling hay. Initial seasonal outlooks for fall indicate warmer and drier conditions, which would be helpful for dry down and harvest activities.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 16% very short, 29% short, 53% adequate and 2% surplus. Despite recent rains, over half of topsoil was considered short to very short on moisture in the Northwest, West Central, Southwest, South Central and Southeast Districts. Subsoil moisture condition rated 20% very short, 33% short, 45% adequate and 2% surplus.

Corn in the dough stage or beyond was at 92%, three days behind last year but two days ahead of the five-year average. Fifty-two percent of Iowa’s corn crop has reached the dent stage or beyond, four days behind last year. Three percent of the state’s corn crop was mature, one week behind last year and four days behind the five-year average. Corn condition remained 66% good to excellent. Ninety-five percent of soybeans were setting pods, six days behind last year but two days ahead of the average. Soybeans were coloring at 7%, five days behind last year and three days behind the five-year average. Soybean condition rated 63% good to excellent. Oats harvested for grain reached 93%, almost two weeks behind last year and 15 days behind the average.

Sixty-five percent of the state’s third cutting of alfalfa hay was complete. Pasture condition rated 31% good to excellent. Some pastures were still stressed from lack of precipitation.