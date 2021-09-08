'Shower of Gifts:' Family of fallen soldier collects products for veterans in his memory

CEDAR FALLS – Kandie Vaughn says she and her family could have “waited forever for something good to come” of her military stepson’s ultimate sacrifice.
Instead, they decided 13 years ago that they would “become the something good in his memory” by collecting personal care and leisure items for veterans.
The annual “Shower of Gifts” event takes place this month, in the warmer weather, after it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The family will collect donations for residents of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown from noon until 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club in Cedar Falls, and deliver them Sept. 22.
Kandie and Travis’ father, Brad Vaughn, who reside in Cedar Falls, lead the event in memory of Spc. Travis Vaughn, a 1999 graduate of Cedar Falls High School. He died in 2007 at the age of 26 in Afghanistan when his helicopter crashed while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.
“We usually deliver the items on Feb. 18, the day Travis was killed,” said Kandie. “We got calls saying, ‘We miss you.’”
Kandie says a trip to the veterans home with the American Legion Auxiliary chapter in Reinbeck sparked the fundraiser. She recalled meeting a quadriplegic man named Mike, and was amazed to find out at the time that he served as the residential council president.
The overall experience lit a fire underneath her, she said. And now the 13th event is expected to generate about 10 times as many products as the first one.
“It’s gotten bigger and bigger each year,” Brad said. “It’s all for Travis.”
Kandie added: “We didn’t want anybody, but really Travis’ brother, to forget his sacrifice.”
On the 20th anniversary of the tragic attacks, which the couple say motivated Travis to join the Army, the Vaughns will collect items, such as body wash, shampoo, tissues, deodorant, denture cleaner and adhesive, tooth brushes, tooth paste, soap, toe and fingernail clippers, sweatpants, socks, T-shirts, blankets, towels, tweezers, and finger nail polish and remover pads, at the local Eagles Club at 2125 W. Lone Tree Road.
In addition, they will seek goods to help pass the time, like “paint by numbers” kits, adult coloring books, colored pencils, small tip magic markers, crossword puzzle books, DVDs and books.
“More and more people and businesses in the community have stepped up to help us,” Kandie said. “There are lots of patriots in the Cedar Valley who help us, from all corners, North Cedar to Hudson and Grundy Center.”
The Sept. 11 event will include live music, an auction and a raffle. Brad also will serve free chili as a “thank you” to donors.
For more information, questions, or to arrange to donate on a day other than Sept. 11, call Kandie at (319) 429-4528.
On Sept. 22, the Vaughns, and whomever else wants to volunteer their time, will drive a full truck is donated by U-Haul and distribute the items outdoors to some 400 men and women, many of whom are disabled and served in Korea, Vietnam or World War II.
They spend a few hours in Marshalltown visiting with the veterans, and because of the pandemic limiting the amount of interaction they’ve had with family, friends and others the last 18 months, Kandie noted she wants to turn the event into a big celebration.
“We set up about 20 tables and many veterans are usually already in line to pick up items,” Kandie said. “Music will be playing, and we’ll be handing out popcorn and maybe ice cream. We can tie balloons to their walkers and wheelchairs. We hope people will come and help us make it feel like a party.”
“The veterans have a good time, and so do the helpers,” she added. “We’ve become good friends with a lot of them, so we’ve become sort of like their family. It’s pretty cool.”