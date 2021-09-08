'Shower of Gifts:' Family of fallen soldier collects products for veterans in his memory

For more information, questions, or to arrange to donate on a day other than Sept. 11, call Kandie at (319) 429-4528.

On Sept. 22, the Vaughns, and whomever else wants to volunteer their time, will drive a full truck is donated by U-Haul and distribute the items outdoors to some 400 men and women, many of whom are disabled and served in Korea, Vietnam or World War II.

They spend a few hours in Marshalltown visiting with the veterans, and because of the pandemic limiting the amount of interaction they’ve had with family, friends and others the last 18 months, Kandie noted she wants to turn the event into a big celebration.

“We set up about 20 tables and many veterans are usually already in line to pick up items,” Kandie said. “Music will be playing, and we’ll be handing out popcorn and maybe ice cream. We can tie balloons to their walkers and wheelchairs. We hope people will come and help us make it feel like a party.”

“The veterans have a good time, and so do the helpers,” she added. “We’ve become good friends with a lot of them, so we’ve become sort of like their family. It’s pretty cool.”

