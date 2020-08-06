Show goes on: 'Church Basement Ladies' on stage at Waterloo Community Playhouse

WATERLOO – For years, people have encouraged Greg Holt to feature “The Church Basement Ladies” during a Waterloo Community Playhouse season.
Holt put it on the schedule for late March, but then the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now the audience-pleasing – and long-awaited – musical comedy opens Aug. 14 on the Hope Martin Theatre stage at the Waterloo Center for the Arts and runs through Aug. 23.
This is the first Hope Martin Theatre production since the pandemic began this spring.
“We’ve been rehearsing it in fits and starts, and it’s turned out to be an eight-month process because rehearsals began for the original show in January. It’s a five-person cast, which makes it easier to keep people separated backstage and on stage than if we had a cast of 30 or 40,” said Holt, WCP’s artistic director.
Tickets went on sale Wednesday. Seating is limited to 90 seats for each performance, allowing for space between seated pairs. Masks will be required for all patrons entering and throughout the show, said Norman Ussery, WCP’s executive director. “If you cannot wear a mask, we do understand, but cannot admit you to this show,” he said.
Casts and crew will wear face shields during the performances. Ussery also said the facility will be sanitized prior to each performance. Seats will be ready 45 minutes before the show, if possible, and audiences will exit one row at a time after the show to preserve physical distancing.
No food or beverages will be sold or allowed, but patrons can bring water. Programs will be sent by email; none will be distributed at the performances. The theater will be kept cooler than normal, so a sweater or jacket is suggested. Anyone who feels ill, “even if it is just bad allergies,” will be denied admission and given a refund, Ussery said.
“The Church Basement Ladies,” with book by Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke and music and lyrics by Drew Jansen, has become its own industry, much like “Nunsense.” There is a canon of seven sequels, including “A Second Helping,” several Christmas shows, “You Smell Barn” and “The Last (Potluck) Supper.”
Old Creamery Theatre in Amana has performed all eight shows in the series.
The WCP production is the original show, inspired by the humorous book “Growing Up Lutheran,” written by Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson and published in 1997. It’s been described as a Midwestern “scrapbook of memories” about growing up Lutheran in the 1950s.
“This show is all about the ladies who work in the church basement kitchen in a rural Minnesota church who make the meals for funerals, weddings, dinners, potlucks, fundraisers. It covers four seasons — not in the same year, and part one is a lutefisk fundraiser. In part two, it’s a funeral. Part three is an Easter event, and it’s a wedding in part four,” Holt explained.
Five cast members include the four church ladies – the unyielding matriarch Vivian Snustad (Shawna Brimm), no-nonsense Mavis Gilmerson (Raechel Sittig-Esser), proper Karin Engleson (Cassidy Tweedt) and bride-to-be Beverly Signe (Abby Zeets) — and Pastor E.L. Gunderson, portrayed by Dean Messerly.
Mrs. Snustad has been a church basement lady for years and rules the kitchen. The other ladies let her, while the young Miss Signe is clueless about the ways of the church basement. But they all prepare hot dishes, Jell-O molds and desserts while dispensing insight and wisdom and keeping the minister on task and watching from below as the church year unfolds above them.
Holt cast the roles with “strong individuals who can sing and move a little bit.” Songs include “Closer to Heaven (in the church basement),” “The Pale Food Polka,” “My Own Personal Island,” “Get Down To Business” and “Song for Willie.” Luke Overton is the music director, with Linda Wiles as accompanist and Jordan Makinster is choreographer.
“There’s some tension about how things are changing in the church, and there’s the daily ins and outs of church life, who’s getting married, who’s died. Whether you’re Protestant or Catholic, you can relate to these four church ladies,” Holt said.
