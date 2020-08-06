Show goes on: 'Church Basement Ladies' on stage at Waterloo Community Playhouse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – For years, people have encouraged Greg Holt to feature “The Church Basement Ladies” during a Waterloo Community Playhouse season.

Holt put it on the schedule for late March, but then the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the audience-pleasing – and long-awaited – musical comedy opens Aug. 14 on the Hope Martin Theatre stage at the Waterloo Center for the Arts and runs through Aug. 23.

This is the first Hope Martin Theatre production since the pandemic began this spring.

“We’ve been rehearsing it in fits and starts, and it’s turned out to be an eight-month process because rehearsals began for the original show in January. It’s a five-person cast, which makes it easier to keep people separated backstage and on stage than if we had a cast of 30 or 40,” said Holt, WCP’s artistic director.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday. Seating is limited to 90 seats for each performance, allowing for space between seated pairs. Masks will be required for all patrons entering and throughout the show, said Norman Ussery, WCP’s executive director. “If you cannot wear a mask, we do understand, but cannot admit you to this show,” he said.