CEDAR FALLS — Milo Mead is handy with a scroll saw.
It’s the Cedar Falls woodworker’s tool of choice for cutting intricate curves and fretwork required to make his elaborate and highly detailed churches with clock towers. The creations stand roughly 4 to 5 feet tall and are constructed from a mix of walnut, white oak, aspen, and other wood species.
“I like the tricky angles and the challenge. I enjoy building them,” said Mead, who has made at least seven structures and is busy working on a cathedral.
Mead and dozens of other members brought their projects to display during the August monthly meeting for the Cedar Valley Woodworkers Association. The club meets the second Tuesday of the month at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
This year is the club’s 20th anniversary, said board member Dave Turner.
“It’s fun to come to the meetings and hang out and talk about woodworking and what everyone is working on. We have between 95 and 114 members and usually about 100 people show up for the meetings from throughout the Cedar Valley,” he explained.
Older members may no longer bring their projects for “show-and-tell,” Turner said, but they come “with the knowledge of their expertise learned through trial-and-error, or passed down from their parents, grandparents. They are more than willing to offer up advice, especially when asked.
“Some days all we make is sawdust,” he said, smiling.
Steve Crouse is the current president.
You have free articles remaining.
On this particular Tuesday, members milled around before the meeting began, chatting and scanning display tables groaning with examples of woodworking from toys, turned pieces, cribbage boards, and carved canes to intarsia, lamps, jewelry boxes, and furniture. In addition to Mead’s fretwork, other unusual pieces included a large birdhouse with moose antlers and a rocking horse that resembled a World War I biplane, made by Edwin Hollis.
“I like making toys and trucks, those kinds of things,” said Hollis of Denver, who has been woodworking for many years. “When my daughter was young, I made her a farm with a real working weather vane. You could blow on it, and it would turn.”
Furniture maker Jeanine Begalski of West Union has been a member for 20 years. Her late husband, Dan Dunnwald, was founder of the Cedar Valley Woodworkers Association. The organization received national exposure in 2001-2002 after joining with other clubs across the country to craft walnut flag display cases for families of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“This is a really good group. Everyone is supportive of each other and shares their expertise and experience,” said Begalski. She met her husband, Jim, also a furniture maker, through the club. “It’s a hobby we share, but we each have our own shop,” she noted, smiling.
Woodworkers used to craft “tons of toys” for Christmas at the Salvation Army, Begalski said, but insurance liability put a stop to the effort. Now some members turn bowls to donate for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank Empty Bowls event.
Members like Steve Robb of Waterloo and Garylee Thurm of Readlyn value the fellowship, as well as instruction from experts on such topics as home shop liability, fly rod making, joinery techniques, making Shaker boxes, properly sharpening tools, and specialty wood-turning techniques.
Wood turning has become Robb’s favorite hobby. “When I bought a work bench, it came with a lathe so I decided to learn to use it. I plan to work on making bowls this winter like the ones I’ve seen displayed here,” said Robb.
Members occasionally load up for tours of such sites as Sulkey and Bertch manufacturing companies, both in Waterloo, WOOD and Woodsmith magazines, both in Des Moines, Grau Sawmill in Elkader, and a hand-tools only cabinet shop in Jefferson.
Although membership has stayed steady, new members are always welcome, regardless of experience, said Turner.
Meetings are the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.