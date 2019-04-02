{{featured_button_text}}
Show and Shine

George Shimek and an American Bantam car at last year's Show and Shine.

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — The Downtown Show and Shine car show is set for May 5 in the Cedar Falls downtown district.

Starting at noon, Main Street from First to Sixth streets will be lined with classic metal.

The event is free to the public for spectators.

Registration for cars and motorcycles is now open. Go to www.communitymainstreet.org to sign up.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments