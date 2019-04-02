CEDAR FALLS — The Downtown Show and Shine car show is set for May 5 in the Cedar Falls downtown district.
Starting at noon, Main Street from First to Sixth streets will be lined with classic metal.
The event is free to the public for spectators.
Registration for cars and motorcycles is now open. Go to www.communitymainstreet.org to sign up.
