Should pro-choice Catholics abstain from communion? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A. While some bishops are pressing for Biden and other Catholic public figures to be excluded from Communion over their abortion stance, the discussion has focused on prominent public figures who are seen as role models and not rank-and-file Catholics. Also there is a stark division among the bishops, with many warning any move to rebuke politicians would be polarizing. U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will convene for a national meeting June 16, with plans to vote on drafting a document on the Communion issue. Strong words of caution were issued in a May 10 letter from Cardinal Luis Ladaria, prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, addressed to Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the USCCB. Ladaria advised the bishops should seek unanimous support for any national policy, “lest it become “a source of discord rather than unity.”