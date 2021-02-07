Should I be using antibacterial soap to wash my hands? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What were the results on the street study done on the streets of Ansborough and Kimball Ave.?

A. City Engineer Jamie Knutson said he had “no idea” what study the reader was referring to in this question.

Q. Why do the Jesup emergency sirens go off every Sunday at noon?

A. The siren goes off every Saturday at noon, not Sunday, according to the city clerk. It is a weekly test for the siren.

Q. In Denver, Iowa, in the 200 block of Eagle Street, there is a car parked in the same spot day after day. Who can I report this to?

A. Call the Denver Public Works building at 984-9251.

Q. Does the Waterloo Lions Club have any dates set for future book sales?

A. The Waterloo Lions Club is tentatively planning to have its next book sale at the end of April with the hope that pandemic restrictions have been lifted. If the sale does happen, the plan is to have it in the McElroy Auditorium lobby. As it gets closer to the event and it becomes more apparent that it will occur, the club will have more details.

Q.How many books are checked out per week at both libraries using curbside pickup?