Should I be using antibacterial soap to wash my hands? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What were the results on the street study done on the streets of Ansborough and Kimball Ave.?
A. City Engineer Jamie Knutson said he had “no idea” what study the reader was referring to in this question.
Q. Why do the Jesup emergency sirens go off every Sunday at noon?
A. The siren goes off every Saturday at noon, not Sunday, according to the city clerk. It is a weekly test for the siren.
Q. In Denver, Iowa, in the 200 block of Eagle Street, there is a car parked in the same spot day after day. Who can I report this to?
A. Call the Denver Public Works building at 984-9251.
Q. Does the Waterloo Lions Club have any dates set for future book sales?
A. The Waterloo Lions Club is tentatively planning to have its next book sale at the end of April with the hope that pandemic restrictions have been lifted. If the sale does happen, the plan is to have it in the McElroy Auditorium lobby. As it gets closer to the event and it becomes more apparent that it will occur, the club will have more details.
Q.How many books are checked out per week at both libraries using curbside pickup?
A. At the Waterloo Public Library, Director Nick Rossman said during the months of November and December, “we averaged slightly more than 1,100 (1,108) physical items checked/week through our curbside checkout.”
Cedar Falls Public Library Director Kelly Stern said, “Since we moved to curbside-only again at the end of October when Black Hawk County moved back into the high-risk zone for COVID-19, we’ve circulated an average of almost exactly 20,000 per month via curbside, so that would be approximately 5,000 items per week.”
Q. When is the deadline for employers to send out W2 forms?
A. The deadline for employers to issue W2 forms to employees was Feb. 1.
Q. Is there a brand of hand sanitizer that is the best?
A. A review by Prevention magazine made Equate Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer its top choice. The 34-ounce bottle with 63% ethanol option available at Walmart for $5.49 is one of the cheapest bottles available. Plus, it has vitamin E to make it less drying. The CDC recommends consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Q. Should I be using antibacterial soap to wash my hands?
A. The CDC says there is no evidence that antibacterial soaps are any more effective at preventing illness than washing with plain soap and water.But you should be washing your hands. While hand sanitizers are a smart option when you can’t, hand-washing is more effective because the combination of soap, water, and rubbing kills coronaviruses while also protecting you from other pathogens. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds as soon as you can, even if you’ve already used hand sanitizer.
Q. What is going on with Suduko lately? You don’t put the answers in anymore?
A. We’ve experience production problems matching the answers with the previous puzzle on the days after a holiday when The Courier doesn’t publish. We think we have the problem solved, but please be patient and bear with us.
Q. What is the contact information for Carson King?
A. You can contact the Carson King Foundation at contact@carsonkingfoundation.org or write 408 Eighth St. S.W. Suite B Altoona IA 50009.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
