Shop for gifts at craft sale

craft show evergreen
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Exchange Club will hold its holiday Craft and Vendor Sale Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will take place at Thunder Ridge Mall, 2302 W. First St. Funds raised will benefit Toys for Tots, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Operation Threshold and the Family and Children's Council.

Tags

