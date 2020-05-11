'Shock to the system': Virus shakes up college athletics

In the A-R-C, conference play for baseball and softball had not begun, but schools were in various parts of their season. Simpson College’s softball program had not played a game and was set to begin their season March 14, over the Indianola, Iowa, college’s spring break. The trip was cancelled.

Brent Matthias, Simpson head softball coach, delivered the news to his team the day before their first scheduled game. “I am old enough where I’ve had to share news of losing loved ones. I’m not saying it’s that tough, but it was almost that level,” Matthias said.

“To tell someone that they can’t do something they love anymore that they’ve worked for, it was very difficult,” said Matthias. “There were lots of tears shed, lots of emotions flowing, in the seniors especially, knowing that they wouldn’t be playing college softball again.”

Now, without a season, athletes have been trying to figure out their next steps. The NCAA granted all spring athletes an additional full year of eligibility. This places a choice directly on the seniors, but the fifth season may be taken by all athletes.

Some senior athletes, such as Jack Greene and Jordan Kaplan of the Coe College baseball team, have already decided to come back for a fifth season.