Shirt Shack prints T's, organizes online stores for local nonprofits, small businesses

WATERLOO — Kent Shankle loves the design on the Waterloo Center for the Arts new bright orange, vivid turquoise and restful gray T-shirts and hoodies.
“We’re super-excited that we were able to merge our logo with one of the paintings in our collection. It’s really colorful,” said the executive director. He’s also pleased that a portion of the proceeds from clothing sales will directly benefit the WCA, thanks to an online store collaboration with Shirt Shack Inc. in Cedar Falls.
WCA is one of more than 60 online fundraisers that have been opened to date at the Shirt Shack that have already raised $18,000 for local nonprofit organizations and small businesses, said Shirt Shack owner Justin Enzinger.
“Back in March when things started to take a turn for the worse with COVID-19, we saw the writing on the wall for ourselves and the community. The shutdown was going to hit a lot of small business owners and nonprofits really hard. We came together at Shirt Shack as a team and asked everybody to think of ways we could help ourselves and the community. We’re part of this community, too,” he said.
Employees came up with the idea of collaborating with nonprofits and small businesses to print T-shirts and setting up online stores for clients to sell the merchandise. The concept would benefit Shirt Shack by keeping the press moving and employees at work, as well as nonprofits and business searching for digital ways to raise funds.
Enzinger said the collaboration “allows everyone to win. The main premise is that a nonprofit or business owner comes to us and wants to purchase T-shirts. Instead of paying upfront for the shirts, they can promote the shirt and sell it through an online store.”
Shirt Shack designs the T-shirt. “The client gives us their idea, we come up with a mock-up design for their approval, and once the design is approved, we create the online store where people can purchase the shirts and send the client a link that they can post and promote on Facebook and their social media pages and websites.”
Participating organizations can determine when their online store opens and closes for orders.
After the orders are placed, Shirt Shack prints the shirts, and the shirts are delivered. After costs for producing the shirts, the nonprofit or business receives any fundraising profits. “It really takes out the risk of having to come up with the money up front or worrying if you’re going to sell all the T-shirts,” Enzinger said,
After the orders are placed, Shirt Shack prints the shirts, and the shirts are delivered. After paying costs for producing the shirts, the nonprofit or business receives any fundraising profits.
The WCA online store closes June 4 at https://waterloocenterforthearts.itemorder.com/sale
“It’s a great way for us to generate revenue through social media like our Facebook page. People can go to the online store and make their purchases,” WCA’s Shankle said. “It’s also a good way to promote ourselves and keep our name and image out there in the public eye. It brings attention to all of those businesses and organizations impacted by COVID-19.”
For more information on the Shirt Shack project, call 277-7586, go online to www.shirtshackia.com or email office@ShirtShackIA.com
WATCH NOW: Courier rescue videos
From the Courier archives: Videos of emergency workers and good Samaritans pulling off dramatic rescues in the Cedar Valley.
Two fishermen rescued a dog from the Cedar River near downtown Waterloo, Iowa, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
A man on a personal watercraft ran into trouble while traveling on the flooded Cedar River near Evansdale, Iowa, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. Cr…
An afternoon voyage ended in a rescue for a Waterloo couple July 2, 2015.
Bodycam video shows Buchanan County, Iowa, deputies and Independence police rescue a man trapped in a burning house on March 2, 2019.
Raw footage of firefighters rescuing a driver from an overturned truck following a collision on Highway 218 south of Washburn, Iowa. April 1, 2014.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.