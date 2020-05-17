Shirt Shack prints T's, organizes online stores for local nonprofits, small businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — Kent Shankle loves the design on the Waterloo Center for the Arts new bright orange, vivid turquoise and restful gray T-shirts and hoodies.

“We’re super-excited that we were able to merge our logo with one of the paintings in our collection. It’s really colorful,” said the executive director. He’s also pleased that a portion of the proceeds from clothing sales will directly benefit the WCA, thanks to an online store collaboration with Shirt Shack Inc. in Cedar Falls.

WCA is one of more than 60 online fundraisers that have been opened to date at the Shirt Shack that have already raised $18,000 for local nonprofit organizations and small businesses, said Shirt Shack owner Justin Enzinger.

“Back in March when things started to take a turn for the worse with COVID-19, we saw the writing on the wall for ourselves and the community. The shutdown was going to hit a lot of small business owners and nonprofits really hard. We came together at Shirt Shack as a team and asked everybody to think of ways we could help ourselves and the community. We’re part of this community, too,” he said.