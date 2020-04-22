Shipment of MIT-designed face shields arrives in Waterloo

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – Waterloo received a shipment of protective face shields designed by a city native who now teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Some 5,000 of the transparent shields were unloaded at City Hall and Waterloo Fire Rescue on Wednesday. The equipment will be going to local hospitals and firefighters to protect against possible coronavirus exposure.

Former Waterloo resident Martin Culpepper, a professor of mechanical engineering, is part of the MIT team that developed the manufacturing technique, and he produced the first prototype in his basement with a laser cutter and the help of his children.

The single piece of transparent plastic folds to create not only the shield, but also a support headband and attachment points for an elastic band, which is included in the kit. The shield curves around to offer protection from the sides and folds upward near the chin for another dimension of safety.

Production of the equipment began in late March.

Waterloo firefighters and medics are also using protective face shields that were donated by John Deere.

