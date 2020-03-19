Shine on against COVID-19 with twinkle lights

If you haven’t had time to take down your outdoor Christmas lights, you’re in luck. Just go ahead and flip the switch and let them shine on into the night.

Some Americans are responding to the coronavirus pandemic by hanging their Christmas lights again on house eaves and wrapping shrubs and trees with strands of twinkling lights. Others are even putting up small artificial Christmas trees indoors.

On Sunday, Lane Grindle, a Milwaukee Brewers’ play-by-play broadcaster, tweeted: “What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity.”

He's been surprised by the response. On Tuesday, he tweeted: "Folks, people are really doing this!" Now you can see Christmas lights twinkling again in Wisconsin, North Dakota, Louisiana, Rhode Island, Tenneesee and other states across the nation, all shared in photos posted to Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms.

People want to “shine a light in the darkness of the coronavirus,” according to some news reports, as they are social distancing by hunkering down at home.