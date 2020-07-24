Shiloh, the rescued Great Pryenees pup, sets off for his new home.

WATERLOO – Shiloh had been dumped, abandoned, starved, shot, hit by a car, ensnared in wire, and infested by ticks before landing on the Cedar Bend Humane Society’s doorstep.
On Friday, the 8- to 10-month-old Great Pyrenees pup set off for his new home.
The family chosen for Shiloh has taken him home under a foster contract and will have first option to adopt the dog after he recovers from recent surgery to repair a broken femur and undergoes future procedures, including surgery to repair double cherry eyes and neutering, as well as ongoing treatment for Lyme disease.
“We received so many good applications. It did my heart good to see how many people were willing to open their hearts to him,” said Kristy Gardner, CBHS co-director. “A lot of things clicked with this applicant. They’ve been out to meet him a couple of times and fell in love. Once you meet him, you can’t help but fall in love with him.”
Cedar Bend Humane Society helps thousands of animals a year, “but a shelter is a stopping place, and our goal always is to get them into a home. The sad part about Shiloh is, this is the best place he’s ever been in his life. It’s great that we’ve been able to care for him, but it’s sad for me to say it’s the best place he’s been.
“I have a hunch he’s never been in a home before. I’m anxious and excited to see him experience what it’s like to live him a home where people love him after what has already been a lifetime of suffering,” Gardner said.
Shiloh’s new family has a wealth of experience with the Great Pyrenees breed and rescue dogs with special medical needs. He’ll also have a female Pyrenees to pal around with. “They have the time, the space, experience and resources down the road to help Shiloh. He’s doing exceptionally well – better than we expected.”
The Great Pyrenees came to Cedar Bend as a stray. Originally the dog popped up in a local lost and found group, and volunteers spent weeks trying to catch the dog. Waterloo Animal Control Services were able to rescue the dog and transport it to the shelter.
Public response to Shiloh’s plight was generous and donations flooded into Cedar Bend to pay for the pup’s medical expenses. “It’s because of the support of every single donor that we’ve been able to provide whatever this dog has needed,” Gardner said, including successful surgery to repair his leg at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Des Moines.
That’s where veterinarians found a rifle bullet lodged close to the dog’s spine in a full-body pre-surgical X-ray. Scar tissue has already formed around the bullet, and vets chose not to remove it. They also discovered that Shiloh was still a puppy because his growth plates were still open, not roughly 2 years old as initially thought.
“It’s amazing how resilient he is, a completely different dog that when he arrived at the shelter. We’re seeing puppy antics coming out instead of the ‘laid-back, old soul’ we described him as before. He can be a little naughty,” Gardner said, laughing.
