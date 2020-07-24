Shiloh, the rescued Great Pryenees pup, sets off for his new home.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Shiloh had been dumped, abandoned, starved, shot, hit by a car, ensnared in wire, and infested by ticks before landing on the Cedar Bend Humane Society’s doorstep.

On Friday, the 8- to 10-month-old Great Pyrenees pup set off for his new home.

The family chosen for Shiloh has taken him home under a foster contract and will have first option to adopt the dog after he recovers from recent surgery to repair a broken femur and undergoes future procedures, including surgery to repair double cherry eyes and neutering, as well as ongoing treatment for Lyme disease.

“We received so many good applications. It did my heart good to see how many people were willing to open their hearts to him,” said Kristy Gardner, CBHS co-director. “A lot of things clicked with this applicant. They’ve been out to meet him a couple of times and fell in love. Once you meet him, you can’t help but fall in love with him.”

Cedar Bend Humane Society helps thousands of animals a year, “but a shelter is a stopping place, and our goal always is to get them into a home. The sad part about Shiloh is, this is the best place he’s ever been in his life. It’s great that we’ve been able to care for him, but it’s sad for me to say it’s the best place he’s been.