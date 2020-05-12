Shiloh Baptist Farmers Market to open

WATERLOO -- The Shiloh Farmers Market open Thursday in the church parking lot, 3525 Sager Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m.
The market will be held every Thursday until Oct. 29. Local farmers and bakers feature a wide selection of baked goods, plants, asparagus, radishes, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, green beans, and green onions.
Social distancing protocols will be observed. A hand washing station will be available. Credit//debit//EBT cards are accepted at select vendors.
