SHIIP warns seniors of scams during pandemic

WATERLOO – The Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) and the Senior Medicare Patrol are reporting that scams related to COVID-19 are quickly increasing as this public health emergency continues.

Scammers are targeting older adults and those with serious, long-term health conditions who appear to have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Fraudsters are attempting to bill Medicare for fake or sham tests and "treatments" related to the coronavirus, and are targeting individuals to illegally obtain money or Medicare numbers.

Current frauds and scams include:

Social Security benefits suspension scam

The Social Security Office of the Inspector General has received reports that Social Security beneficiaries have received letters through the mail stating their payments will be suspended or discontinued unless they call a phone number referenced in the letter. Scammers may then mislead beneficiaries into providing personal information or payment via retail gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash, to maintain regular benefit payments during this period of COVID-19 Social Security office closures.