SHIIP warns seniors of scams during pandemic
SHIIP warns seniors of scams during pandemic

WATERLOO – The Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) and the Senior Medicare Patrol are reporting that scams related to COVID-19 are quickly increasing as this public health emergency continues.

Scammers are targeting older adults and those with serious, long-term health conditions who appear to have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Fraudsters are attempting to bill Medicare for fake or sham tests and "treatments" related to the coronavirus, and are targeting individuals to illegally obtain money or Medicare numbers.

Current frauds and scams include:

Social Security benefits suspension scam

The Social Security Office of the Inspector General has received reports that Social Security beneficiaries have received letters through the mail stating their payments will be suspended or discontinued unless they call a phone number referenced in the letter. Scammers may then mislead beneficiaries into providing personal information or payment via retail gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash, to maintain regular benefit payments during this period of COVID-19 Social Security office closures.

Social Security will not suspend or decrease Social Security benefit payments or Supplemental Security Income payments due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Any communication stating the Social Security Administration will reduce payments or benefits is a scam, whether it is received by letter, text, email or phone call.

Iowa Total Care meal scam

SHIIP has learned that some Iowa Total Care members are receiving a text message asking them to click on a link to sign up for meals. The message says: “Iowa Total Care is going to be providing two meals per household member who is insured by Iowa Total Care.” This is a scam, and clients should ignore this text.

CMS test kits scam

Some Medicare beneficiaries are receiving calls from a person stating they are with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The callers report that because of the person's medication history, they are eligible for COVID-19 testing and they want to come to their home to drop off the test kit. CMS is not calling people to offer to come to their house to provide a test kit.

Iowans can report suspicious fraud and scams to the Senior Medicare Patrol at smp@iid.iowa.gov or by calling (800) 351-4664.

Concerned about COVID-19?

