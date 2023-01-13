Sheriff's Office, Lark Brewing team up to boost drug sniffing dogs competition

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with Lark Brewing to release “Deputy Jarvis Golden Ale” beer.
The partnership with Lark will raise funds for the upcoming United States Police Canine Association Narcotics Detection Trials on March 26-28 in Black Hawk County. Partial proceeds from the sale of the limited edition beer will be donated to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office to help cover hosting responsibilities at the trials. Between 70 and 100 dog teams from across the state of Iowa are expected to attend the three day event.
The beer release and fundraiser will occur at Lark Brewing, 6301 University Ave., at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Black Hawk County K9 Unit patches will be available for a $10 donation and for a $5 donation, donors will receive a “Deputy Jarvis Golden Ale” poster while supplies last!
Jarvis will be out at the event to meet and greet the public.
Scenes from Westminster Kennel Club Dog show
Westminster Dog Show
A handler guides Striker, a Samoyed, as they compete in the working group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday in Tarrytown, N.Y. Striker won the group.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
_FF29812
Striker, a Samoyed, in the Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday in Tarrytown, N.Y. Trumpet, a bloodhound won Best in Show.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
_FF29808
Striker, a Samoyed, in the Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday in Tarrytown, N.Y. Trumpet, a bloodhound won Best in Show.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Striker, a Samoyed, competes in the working group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday in Tarrytown, N.Y. Striker won the group.
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Striker, a Samoyed, competes in the working group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday in Tarrytown, N.Y. Striker won the group.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Striker, a Samoyed, competes in the working group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday in Tarrytown, N.Y. Striker won the group.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
062422-qc-nws-dog-08.jpg
Laura King, poses for a photo with Striker, the two-time Samoyed finalist at the Westminster Dog Show, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Milan.
NIKOS FRAZIER
062422-qc-nws-dog-02.jpg
Laura King, pets Striker, the two-time Samoyed finalist at the Westminster Dog Show, as she talks about her time as his handler, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Milan.
NIKOS FRAZIER
062422-qc-nws-dog-05.jpg
Laura King, poses for a photo Friday, June 24, 2022, with Truman, left, and Striker, the two-time Samoyed finalist at the Westminster Dog Show.
NIKOS FRAZIER
062422-qc-nws-dog-04.jpg
Laura King, poses for a photo with Striker, the two-time Samoyed finalist at the Westminster Dog Show, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Milan.
NIKOS FRAZIER
062422-qc-nws-dog-06.jpg
Laura King, poses for a photo with Striker, the two-time Samoyed finalist at the Westminster Dog Show, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Milan.
NIKOS FRAZIER
062422-qc-nws-dog-07.jpg
Laura King, poses for a photo with Striker, the two-time Samoyed finalist at the Westminster Dog Show, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Milan.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Westminster Dog Show
Madison, the Brittany, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. Madison came in second overall in the Jump Height Competition for the 16" Class. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Verb, the Border Collie, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. Verb came in sixth overall in the Jump Height Competition for the 20" Class. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Verb, the Border Collie, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. Verb came in sixth overall in the Jump Height Competition for the 20" Class. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Cady, the Australian Cattle Dog, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. Cady came in third overall in the Jump Height Competition for the 20" Class. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Katie, the Vizsla, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. Katie came in ninth overall in the Jump Height Competition for the 20" Class. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
O'Neill, the Portuguese Water Dog, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. O'Neill came in eighth overall in the Jump Height Competition for the 20" Class. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
O'Neill, the Portuguese Water Dog, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. O'Neill came in eighth overall in the Jump Height Competition for the 20" Class. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Doppler, the German Shorthaired Pointer, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Doppler, the German Shorthaired Pointer, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Doppler, the German Shorthaired Pointer, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Phoenix, the Boxer, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Phoenix, the Boxer, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Atty, the Dalmatian, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Atty, the Dalmatian, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Atty, the Dalmatian, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Atty, the Dalmatian, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Kira, the Belgian Tervuren, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. Kira came in fourth in the Jump Height Competition in the 24" Class. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Kira, the Belgian Tervuren, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. Kira came in fourth in the Jump Height Competition in the 24" Class. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Tempo, the Irish Setter, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. Tempo came in third in the Jump Height Competition in the 24" Class. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Tempo, the Irish Setter, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. Tempo came in third in the Jump Height Competition in the 24" Class. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Samoyeds compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)
Jennifer Peltz
Westminster Dog Show
Otis, a bullmastiff, relaxes after competing at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)
Jennifer Peltz
Westminster Dog Show
Bonnie, a Brittany, plays with owner and handler Dr. Jessica Sielawa, of Syracuse, N.Y., after competing at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)
Jennifer Peltz
Westminster Dog Show
Shambhu, the Poodle, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. Shambu came in eighth in the Jump Height Competition in the 24" Class. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Journey, the Weimaraner, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Journey, the Weimaraner, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Calgary, the Weimaraner, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Calgary, the Weimaraner, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Duke, the Berger Picard, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Phipps, the Pooble, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Tempo, the Irish Setter, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. Tempo came in third in the Jump Height Competition in the 24" Class. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Kira, the Belgian Tervuren, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. Kira came in fourth in the Jump Height Competition in the 24" Class. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Mac, the Border Collie, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Mac, the Border Collie, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Mulligan, the Golden Retriever, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. Mulligan finished sixth in the Jump Height Competition in the 24" Class. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Riptide, the Golden Retriever, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Eli, the German Shorthaired Pointer, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Eli, the German Shorthaired Pointer, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Eli, the German Shorthaired Pointer, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Siri, the German Shepherd Dog, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. Siri came in seventh in the Jump Height Competition in the 24" Class. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Cannon, the Boxer, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Walter, the Boxer, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the 146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Shambhu, the Poodle, competes in the Masters Agility Competition during the146th Westminster Dog Show on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. Shambhu finished eighth in the Jump Height Competition in the 24" Class. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis
Westminster Dog Show
Dogues de Bordeaux compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)
Jennifer Peltz
Westminster Dog Show
Belle, an English setter, competes in the sporting group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Belle won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Belle, an English setter, competes in the sporting group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Belle won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Belle, an English setter, competes in the sporting group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Belle won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
An A.S.C.O.B cocker spaniel competes in the sporting group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Belle, an English Setter, won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Belle, an English setter, competes in the sporting group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Belle won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Belle, an English setter, arrives to compete in the sporting group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Belle won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Striker, a Samoyed, competes in the working group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Striker won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Striker, a Samoyed, competes in the working group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Striker won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
A handler guides Striker, a Samoyed, as they compete in the working group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Striker won the group.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Striker, a Samoyed, competes in the working group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Striker won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
A Komondor competes in the working group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
A Siberian husky competes in the working group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
A Tibetan mastiff competes in the working group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Striker, a Samoyed, won the group.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
MM, a Lakeland terrier, competes in the terrier group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. MM won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Striker, a Samoyed, competes in the working group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Striker won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
A great Dane competes in the working group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
APTOPIX Westminster Dog Show
MM, a lakeland terrier, competes in the terrier group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. MM won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
MM, a lakeland terrier, competes in the terrier group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. MM won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
MM, a lakeland terrier, competes in the terrier group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. MM won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
A handler celebrates with MM, a lakeland terrier, after winning the terrier group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Trumpet, a bloodhound, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Trumpet won the title. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Trumpet, a bloodhound, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Trumpet won the title. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Trumpet, a bloodhound poses for photographs after winning Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Trumpet, a bloodhound competes in the Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Trumpet won Best in Show. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Trumpet, a bloodhound, poses for photos after winning best in show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Trumpet, a bloodhound, competes for best in show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Trumpet won the title. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Trumpet, a bloodhound, competes for best in show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Trumpet won the title. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Winston, a French bulldog, competes for best in show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Winston, a French bulldog, competes for best in show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Winston, a French bulldog, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Winston, a French bulldog, competes for best in show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Hollywood, a Maltese, competes for best in show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
River, a German shepherd, competes for best in show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
The wrinkles in Trumpet, a bloodhound, winner of the146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, are seen during a news conference at Tavern on the Green, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
_FF20569
Trumpet, a bloodhound, after winning Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
_FF28252
Best in show judge, Dr. Don Sturz, at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Trumpet, a bloodhound won Best in Show. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
A Russell Terrier competes in the terrier group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
A Skye terrier competes in the terrier group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. MM a lakeland terrier won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Sealyham Terrier competes in the terrier group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. MM a lakeland terrier won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
_FF28508
Heather Helmer poses for photographs with Trumpet, a bloodhound, after Trumpet won Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
Skye terrier competes in the terrier group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. MM a lakeland terrier won the group. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
A Russell Terrier competes in the terrier group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
_FF29611
Belle, an English Setter, competes in the Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Trumpet, a bloodhound won Best in Show. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
_FF29614
Belle, an English Setter, competes in the Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Trumpet, a bloodhound won Best in Show. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Dog Show
A Rottweiler watches as a junior handler stumbles while competing at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
_FF29785
River, a German shepard competes in the Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Westminster Kennel Club Winner visits the Empire State Building
Westminster Kennel Club Best in Show winner Trumpet the bloodhound and his handler, co-owner and co-breeder Heather Buehner, who also goes by Heather Helmer, visit the Empire State Building on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Westminster Kennel Club Winner visits the Empire State Building
Westminster Kennel Club Best in Show winner Trumpet the Bloodhound and his handler, co-owner and co-breeder Heather Buehner visit the Empire State Building on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Westminster Kennel Club Winner visits the Empire State Building
Westminster Kennel Club Best in Show winner Trumpet the Bloodhound visits the Empire State Building on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
