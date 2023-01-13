 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's Office, Lark Brewing team up to boost drug sniffing dogs competition

Jarvis, a law enforcement K-9 with the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, plays with a ball as a reward last week at the sheriff's office in Waterloo.

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with Lark Brewing to release “Deputy Jarvis Golden Ale” beer.

The partnership with Lark will raise funds for the upcoming United States Police Canine Association Narcotics Detection Trials on March 26-28 in Black Hawk County. Partial proceeds from the sale of the limited edition beer will be donated to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office to help cover hosting responsibilities at the trials. Between 70 and 100 dog teams from across the state of Iowa are expected to attend the three day event.

The beer release and fundraiser will occur at Lark Brewing, 6301 University Ave., at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Black Hawk County K9 Unit patches will be available for a $10 donation and for a $5 donation, donors will receive a “Deputy Jarvis Golden Ale” poster while supplies last!

Jarvis will be out at the event to meet and greet the public.

