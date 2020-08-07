Sheriff's investigator retires after more than four decades in law enforcement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A longtime crime scene investigator for the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office arrived in style for his last day on the job.

Co-workers sprung for a limousine to bring Sgt. Steve “Pete” Petersen to work one last time as part of a surprise Friday morning. The white stretch limo made its way through the Waterloo streets with a police escort before pulling up to a crowd of well wishers in front of the office.

It was a stark contrast to Petersen's first day on the job as a law enforcement officer, when he joined the Oelwein Police Department in 1975 after studying at then Hawkeye Tech. At the time, the police department also ran the ambulance service, and one of his first calls involved a dump truck that hit a small sports car head-on north of Fairbank.

“If I remember, it might have been a double fatality,” said Petersen, 66. “It was like jumping right into something with both feet. I realized at the time it was a job that somebody needed to do.”

During Petersen's time at Oelwein, he started using an old camera to photograph evidence in burglary cases, and the role of documenting crime scenes fit. The specialty carried over when he was hired by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office a year later.