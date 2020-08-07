Sheriff's investigator retires after more than four decades in law enforcement

WATERLOO – A longtime crime scene investigator for the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office arrived in style for his last day on the job.
Co-workers sprung for a limousine to bring Sgt. Steve “Pete” Petersen to work one last time as part of a surprise Friday morning. The white stretch limo made its way through the Waterloo streets with a police escort before pulling up to a crowd of well wishers in front of the office.
It was a stark contrast to Petersen's first day on the job as a law enforcement officer, when he joined the Oelwein Police Department in 1975 after studying at then Hawkeye Tech. At the time, the police department also ran the ambulance service, and one of his first calls involved a dump truck that hit a small sports car head-on north of Fairbank.
“If I remember, it might have been a double fatality,” said Petersen, 66. “It was like jumping right into something with both feet. I realized at the time it was a job that somebody needed to do.”
During Petersen's time at Oelwein, he started using an old camera to photograph evidence in burglary cases, and the role of documenting crime scenes fit. The specialty carried over when he was hired by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office a year later.
“I worked two years in the jail and got moved down to patrol and there again had a chance to get involved with crime scene processing, searching for evidence. It kind of evolved out from that,” Petersen said. He was later moved over to the sheriff’s office investigations division.
Modern crime scene investigation was an emerging field at the time, and Petersen said officers from different agencies would teach each other what they knew.
“Don’t be afraid to try something new, as long as you don’t destroy the evidence. That’s kind of how science works once in awhile, you got to experiment a little bit,” Petersen said.
For instance, Petersen was a on a team that investigated a Chickasaw County kidnapping in the 1990s where the victim didn’t remember much about the assailant but knew her dog had peed on the tire of his truck during the incident.
Petersen collected the evidence that linked the dog’s DNA to the urine on the suspect’s tire, and officers made an arrest.
“We not only got the dog DNA, we got the victim’s DNA off the truck and fingerprints.” Petersen said.
The work earned Petersen deputy of the year honors and sparked a program for matching animal DNA. The case was covered by Nancy Grace’s TV show at the time.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.