Sheriff urges Black Hawk County businesses to comply with state order, or risk arrest

Most community nonprofits helping the neediest Black Hawk County residents are seeing an increased need for their services, even as they are cutting or modifying those services to protect workers and volunteers from coronavirus.

That includes the Salvation Army, Operation Threshold and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, all of which had representatives at Monday afternoon's COVID-19 briefing.

Martin Thies, a commander with the Salvation Army, noted his organization was limiting the number of people at its shelters, though he declined to say by how many since circumstances varied depending on who can share a room.

He noted takeout meals are being offered at its north Logan Avenue parking lot, but walk-ins are no longer allowed and church services were being streamed online.

At the food bank, Bryan Helleso said the organization is "doing our best" to keep programs like the Backpack Program, Cedar Valley Food Pantry and meals for older adults going.

"Right now, we have very limited volunteers and very limited food," Helleso said. "So we're looking at raising a lot more money."

Helleso noted the Food Bank's on-site pantry saw 800 people in three days last week. He noted after the briefing that 750 clients usually come in during a normal week.