WATERLOO — Beginning on Thursday and running through the end of the month, deputies and Sheriff’s Office employees will be sporting a new look to support a local cause.

In observance of the No-Shave November movement seen across the nation, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office will allow employees to “violate” policy and go neatly trimmed, but unshaven for the month to raise money for Kaden’s Kloset.

“No-Shave November was originally established to honor and raise funds for cancer treatment and research, but having supported those outlets in the Cedar Valley, we decided to branch out this year,” said Sheriff Tony Thompson.

This year, the deputies will raise funds for Kaden’s Kloset, a nonprofit organization that provides “first night bags” for children being removed from difficult home settings.

The brand-new backpacks or luggage include a change of clothes, toiletries, pajamas, blanket and a note of encouragement. All items in the first night bag are brand new.

“Our deputies and staff see the impacts of these situations first hand. Recognizing the incredible resource and support that Kaden’s Kloset is for our community, and understanding the need for this kind of a service for children being uprooted, often for sincere need and purpose, from an abusive situation, being moved into foster care. … We are extremely pleased to be able to support the efforts of Kaden’s Kloset,” Thompson said.

