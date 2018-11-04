WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is working to better handle emergency situations involving vulnerable individuals.
Sheriff Tony Thompson is encouraging families of those with autism, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related conditions to join the LOST program, “Loved Ones Safe Together.”
LOST helps authorities serve people who may be prone to wander or are unable to provide needed information to those trying to assist them.
First responders will receive profile sheets on the condition, background and habits of vulnerable individuals during critical times when a person goes missing or has an encounter with law enforcement.
“The more information you have prior to arrival, the better you can handle the situation,” said Deputy Joe Stafford, community services coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office.
Families can submit additional information for dispatchers and responders, and choose safety devices to help track a missing person or provide vital medical information.
“The whole thing is really about creating a premise file so they already have information on this individual and know where to start and where to begin,” said Joelle Jensen, mother of a high-functioning autistic son and member of an area autism awareness group.
Jensen joined with other members of the Cedar Valley Autism Spectrum Community, including Courtney Raines, who spearheaded Project Lifesaver in Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Project Lifesaver helps protect or quickly locate individuals with cognitive conditions who may wander.
They contacted Sally Timmer with the area Alzheimer’s Association and Sheriff Thompson to create the LOST program.
For a person with sensory issues, lights and loud sirens can be frightening. Instructions and a background of the individual can help law enforcement de-escalate a situation.
“It’s a safety piece not only for the officer but the individual as well,” Thompson said.
Wandering, also called eloping, is a common trait of those with autism and dementia. Fifty percent of those with autism will wander, according to the Interactive Autism Network, and six in 10 people with dementia will wander, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
“Sometimes they lack a perspective that’s socially appropriate or age appropriate,” Jensen said. “That doesn’t mean that their cognitive functioning is low, it’s just that there’s a self-seeking behavior that comes about.”
Area law enforcement is all too familiar with the possibly devastating outcome that can come from an impaired person wandering.
Jake Wilson, an autistic teenager from La Porte City, disappeared the night of April 7 after saying he wanted to walk to Wolf Creek near his home and would be right back. When he didn’t return, Thompson and his deputies, along with other area law enforcement, emergency services and eventually hundreds of volunteers, began to search the creek.
“Most of that immediate response was because of the lessons we learned in the missing cousins case,” he said, referring two young girls who went missing in Evansdale and were later found dead in 2012. “We knew how to quickly mobilize and how important those first few steps are.”
In August, crews found Jake had died in the water.
“To relive a lot of that for four months, from April until when we found him, was frustrating for me. The whole time we were down there, constantly in the back of your mind is, ‘What could we do different?’” Thompson said. “I want to be pre-emptive. I want to divert before we ever get to that point.”
Jensen wants families to be aware of how they can protect their loved ones, even those who are high functioning.
Jensen’s son, who is 20, had his first encounter with law enforcement when he was 16 and began driving. She had warned the police department in Bettendorf, where they were living at the time, that he may become startled by lights and sirens if he was pulled over, and that his behavior may be perceived as someone on drugs. Dispatch noted the conversation and warned an officer who pulled the boy over a few weeks later.
“They were able to react to the young man jumping out of the car at them, because that’s not normal,” she said. Her son had gone through a training program on ways to handle emergency situations, but when the time came, he still became startled and jumped out of the car.
Other cities in Iowa, including Iowa City, use Project Lifesaver, but Thompson is unaware of any communities with such an inclusive program.
The LOST program aims to support individuals of all ages and a variety of conditions.
“If it helps one family, I don’t know what more you can ask for.”
LOST program applications are available on the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office website: http://www.bhcso.org/ContentPage.aspx?id=278. The information is confidentially held by the office in a premise file.
