Sheriff patrol car collides with motorcyclist in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- A Waterloo motorcyclist escaped serious injury in a crash with a Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle Friday.

Chad Jones, 29, did not require transportation to the hospital following the crash, according to Jeff Olson, director of public safety in Cedar Falls.

The crash took place near the intersection of Center Street and Hunter Road in the North Cedar area of Cedar Falls.

Black Hawk County sheriff's deputy Josh Siech was on patrol duty in the area when he observed a traffic violator. He attempted a U-turn to pursue the violator and did not see the oncoming motorcycle, Olson said.

Jones was knocked off his bike by the crash. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. The crash remains under investigation.

Nancy Newhoff

