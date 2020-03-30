Sheriff begs people to stay home through virus threat

After an outbreak of 21 cases in a Linn County nursing home, Western Home Communities CEO Kris Hansen is worried about employees attending the kind of gatherings Thompson warned against.

“The problem is, it’s not the 3 to 5%, or even that, mortality table that happens inside of our buildings,” he said. “If you introduce that virus into our buildings, the chances are the mortality table goes to 30% to 50%.”

Western Home is screening employees and visitors, and restricting visitations to end-of-life situations only. It’s also using virtual visits and social distancing games while urging independent living residents to shelter in place.

“We really need folks in this community to focus on the ‘we,’ not the ‘me,’” he said. “I don’t know how to put it any clearer than, which one of your grandparents do you want to put at risk to die because you’re not willing to stay social distancing?

Lower rate of cases

Black Hawk County had just six confirmed cases as of Monday. But that will change.