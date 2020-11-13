Sheriff asks public's help finding suspects on the loose in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help them find a couple who took off through the woods after eluding sheriff's deputies in a stolen pick-up.

The sheriff's office say the two suspects are a white male in his late 40s with very short light hair and wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt and jeans, and a female of unknown age with blonde hair of unknown length and wearing a white shirt and jeans.

Both suspects were apparently riding in a white 2020 Ford F-150 pick-up truck that was suspected to have been stolen during a burglary in Urbana early Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

Law enforcement attempted to stop the pick-up at around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Waverly Road in Cedar Falls when it took off, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle was then abandoned near Maverick Avenue in Cedar Falls and the man and woman fled into "nearby woods," according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office, along with Cedar Falls Police, Waterloo Police and the Iowa State Patrol searched the area with a K-9 officer and a drone unit, but have not yet located the suspects.

Those with possible information about the suspects are asked to call 911.

