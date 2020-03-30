Shelter fears: Cedar Bend Humane Society needs donations, worried about a shutdown order

WATERLOO — Like most nonprofits around Northeast Iowa, Kristi Gardner has faced tough choices about how to operate the Cedar Bend Humane Society during the coronavirus pandemic.

But unlike other organizations, Gardner, the shelter’s co-director, can’t touch one aspect of Cedar Bend’s work: She’s still mandated by ordinance to take in all stray animals and pets surrendered by their owners, even as the number of adoptions has dropped off.

“At this point, it’s usually 150 adoptions a month,” she said. “That has decreased dramatically.”

With a slowly filling shelter, she and her staff make do. But as the pandemic wears on, she’s worried a proposed shelter-in-place option could mean adoptions come to a complete halt. And that could have dire consequences for the animals in her care.

“What our fear is, we can’t close completely down, we can’t stop taking animals because it’s a public safety issue. We can’t just let animals run the streets,” Gardner said. “But if we can’t do adoptions, if there’s a state shutdown, then what? That really scares me.”