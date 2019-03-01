Try 3 months for $3

PLAINFIELD– A Shellsburg woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Bremer County near Plainfield.

Penny Hall, 60, was traveling south on Highway 218 around 1:35 p.m. when she apparently fell asleep, and her Nissan rolled into the median, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Medics took her to Waverly Hospital for treatment.

Crews with Plainfield Fire and Ambulance and Waverly Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

