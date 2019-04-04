SHELL ROCK — “Catch the Rhythm” is the theme for this year’s Shell Rock Spring Swing variety show, opening with a performance tonight in the Boyd Building.
Residents from 13 area communities participate in the chorus and stage band, and Shell Rock Mayor Larry Young will celebrate his 52nd year as emcee.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Friday, and April 11 and 12. Afternoon shows start at 4 p.m. Saturday and April 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The 90-minute program will span musical genres, including classical rock, country, pop, swing, jazz, blues, big band and gospel.
More than 25 acts will perform hits from the 1960s to 2000s. Ellen Day of Shell Rock will direct the 32-member Spring Swing chorus. Randall L. Winkey of Aplington will conduct the 17-piece stage band. Les Aldrich of Waterloo arranged music for “Spring Swing.” He also plays in the band and sings in a vocal jazz ensemble.
Over the past 54 years, the Shell Rock Music Association has donated more than $773,000 to projects that benefit and support Shell Rock and surrounding communities.
Tickets are $16, with a buy-3-get-4 special offered tonight. Tickets for children 10 and younger are $10. Call the box office at 885-6510.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.