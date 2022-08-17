Shell Rock-raised ram wins second at State Fair

COURIER STAFF
DES MOINES — A 6-year-old Suffolk ram shown by Abby Willson of Shell Rock won second place in the Big Ram Competition at the Iowa State Fair Aug. 11. Her entry weighed in at 428 pounds.
First place was won by Fisher Farms of Mercer, Mo. The farm's 6-year-old Suffolk ram tipped the scales at 456 ½ pounds. Other winners and their rams' weights were Mona Baker, Corydon, 413; Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center, 295; Ben Heckart, Danville, 282; Thiesen Columbias, Alden, 218.
PHOTOS: Doggie Dip at The Falls 2022
081522jr-doggie-dip-1
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-3
081522jr-doggie-dip-4
Jeff Reinitz
Dog days of summer
Dogs and their owners head for the water at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday to participate in the annual Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-6
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-7
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-8
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-9
People and their pets plunged into the pool Monday at The Falls Aquatic Center during the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-10
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-11
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-12
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-14
Happy scenes of pets and their people happened all over The Falls Aquatic Center Monday during the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-15
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-16
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-17
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-18
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-19
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-20
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-21
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-22
This World War I flying ace made a stop at The Falls Aquatic Center Monday for the Doggie Dip.
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-23
Jeff Reinitz
081522jr-doggie-dip-2
Furry friends filled the water Monday during the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center.
Jeff Reinitz
