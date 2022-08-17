 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Shell Rock-raised ram wins second at State Fair

  • 0
Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES — A 6-year-old Suffolk ram shown by Abby Willson of Shell Rock won second place in the Big Ram Competition at the Iowa State Fair Aug. 11. Her entry weighed in at 428 pounds.

First place was won by Fisher Farms of Mercer, Mo. The farm's 6-year-old Suffolk ram tipped the scales at 456 ½ pounds. Other winners and their rams' weights were Mona Baker, Corydon, 413; Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center, 295; Ben Heckart, Danville, 282; Thiesen Columbias, Alden, 218.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Spain, Portugal battle to control huge wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News