Shell Rock-raised ram wins second at State Fair

DES MOINES — A 6-year-old Suffolk ram shown by Abby Willson of Shell Rock won second place in the Big Ram Competition at the Iowa State Fair Aug. 11. Her entry weighed in at 428 pounds.

First place was won by Fisher Farms of Mercer, Mo. The farm's 6-year-old Suffolk ram tipped the scales at 456 ½ pounds. Other winners and their rams' weights were Mona Baker, Corydon, 413; Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center, 295; Ben Heckart, Danville, 282; Thiesen Columbias, Alden, 218.