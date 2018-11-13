SHELL ROCK — The longtime chief of police in a Northeast Iowa town has died, leaving the town of around 1,200 without a police department.
Louis John Staudt, 58, of Shell Rock, died Monday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn., according to an obituary.
His death was unexpected, according to Shell Rock Mayor Larry Young.
SHELL ROCK — Louis John Staudt, 58, of Shell Rock, died Monday, Nov. 12, at St. Mary’s Hospi…
Staudt had recently celebrated 35 years with the Shell Rock Police Department, beginning in 1983. Young said he was the lone police officer for about 30 of those years.
“He’s gonna be missed, he really is,” Young said Tuesday. “He fills that spot in the community that your local police officer fills.”
In fact, Staudt was the entire Shell Rock Police Department, meaning the Butler County Sheriff’s Office will cover the town until the Shell Rock City Council decides on a course of action.
“Right now, all things are on the table,” Young said, including hiring another police chief or contracting with the county for all law enforcement services.
In the meantime, condolences began to pour in for Staudt.
“Lou has been a pillar of the community for over 30 years,” the administrators of the Shell Rock First Responders Facebook page said Monday. “We will never forget Lou’s dedication to his/our community throughout his life and career.”
“Chief Staudt served the community of Shell Rock for 30 years and was a dedicated employee and more importantly a great person,” administrators of the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office page said. “THANK YOU for everything you did Chief Staudt!”
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, where Staudt also worked for a time, offered condolences via Facebook. : “Chief Staudt grew up and still has lots of family in Floyd County. He has our six now!”
Staudt, the town’s lone police officer, began working in 1983 and became chief in 2000. He worked Monday through Friday from noon to midnight, with other duties covered by the sheriff’s office, according to a 2003 Courier article on Staudt.
But despite his one-man department, Staudt was recognized for outstanding public service by the U.S. Department of Justice for the June 2002 arrest of Troy Clark, which resulted in both local and federal drug charges. The proceeds from the sale of Clark’s assets paid for Shell Rock’s police radio.
In the 2003 Courier article, Staudt — a father — said he liked that his job gave him the freedom to be a dad. And he loved Shell Rock.
“I couldn’t ask for a better community to live in or raise your kids in. I plan to be here. I want to retire from here,” he said in 2003.
He also said he was happy for the recognition from the DOJ.
“I think it shows the good work one officer can do in a small town,” he said.
The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Roseville, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.