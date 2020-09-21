Shell Rock man injured in New Hampton crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW HAMPTON – A Shell Rock man was injured in a Sunday crash with a semi near New Hampton.

Hunter Poppe, 21, of Shell Rock was flown to Mayo hospital in Rochester, Minn., with life-threatening injuries following the collision, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash happened at about 7:10 a.m. Sunday on Highway 63 at the 196 exit with Highway 18.

Poppe was driving a Ford F-350 pickup truck north on the southbound lane of the exit when the truck and the Peterbuilt semi collided nearly head-on, according to the state patrol.

The semi driver, Ricky Toutges, 58, of Byron, Minn., suffered minor injuries.

Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, MercyOne Air, New Hampton Fire and Rescue, New Hampton Ambulance, Iowa Department of Natural Resource and Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement assisted at the scene.

