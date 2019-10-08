{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY -- A Shell Rock man was transported to the hospital Monday following a motorcycle crash just south of Waverly.

Chad Martinson, 49, was operating a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the crash occurred about 5:10 p.m. on Highway 218 south of the Waverly city limits, according to the Iowa State Patrol. He was taken to Waverly Health Center.

Troopers said he was exiting southbound Highway 218 and merging onto northbound 218 Business when he drove off the roadway, lost control and slid across both northbound lanes coming to rest in the east ditch.

The report says charges are pending. Assisting at the scene were the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, Waverly Fire Department, Waverly Ambulance and Waverly Police.

Nancy Newhoff

