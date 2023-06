SHELL ROCK -- The Shell Rock Historical Museum will open for the season from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. It will be open on the third Saturday in July, August and September, as well.

There is no admission charge.

The museum has a library filled with old school yearbooks, county and city histories, senior pictures and books for researching, photographs of the town, events and activities, as well as information on Shell Rock history.

The museum is located at 127 E. Adair St.