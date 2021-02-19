Shedd Aquarium gifts VIP experience to Denver couple battling cancer

DENVER – It’s true news travels fast.
Just three weeks ago on Jan. 25, the Courier featured a local couple who both were diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Dawn Gwin was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in her ribs, spine, skull and liver in April, and her husband, Bob, was diagnosed with terminal advanced metastatic stomach cancer in December.
Since then the Gwins’ phone has been ringing off the hook. The Denver couple has received complimentary tickets to their bucket-list destination, the opportunity to reconnect with Bob’s former U.S. Navy shipmate, and more than $10,000 in donations. They also will join a live podcast for an inspirational discussion on living with cancer.
“It’s been really overwhelming — just complete strangers willing to help you out in your time of need,” Dawn said.
“It’s really restoring our faith in humanity,” Bob said.
The Gwins had noted visiting the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago was on their bucket list when The Courier interviewed them last month. Public relations specialists at the aquarium got wind of their story and offered free tickets and a VIP experience based on the Gwins’ interests, which include penguins, sharks and the Great Lakes exhibit.
“We will likely walk around the aquarium galleries before going behind the scenes for a few special moments just for them,” said Colby Sellers, Shedd’s assistant director of guest relations. “We were touched that Shedd Aquarium was able to bring joy and hope as they were experiencing challenges in their lives,” Sellers said.
The Gwins’ story also will be aired at 9 p.m. March 5 in a podcast with Josie Moralidad Ziman, host of “On the Air with FACC.”
Ziman, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, is the president and founder of the Filipino-American Cancer Care, a nonprofit cancer support organization in Washington D.C. She also is a journalist and White House correspondent for organizations in the Philippines.
Dawn said she’s hoping to bring awareness to both breast and stomach cancers. She also wants to relate to others how they are helping each other through their challenges as husband and wife.
“We have never really heard of another couple facing stage 4 together,” she said.
Long-lost friends also have seen the news, including Danny Lakin, Bob’s former shipmate from his days in the U.S. Navy. They haven’t seen each other in 20 years.
“When Shedd Aquarium reached out to us, I connected with Danny to see about catching up,” Bob said.
Bob and Lakin were hospital corpsmen stationed at the Great Lakes in Illinois together during Bob’s service from 1989-92. Bob also was stationed on the USS Alamo in San Diego and served six months overseas with tours to the Philippines, Thailand, Korea, Hong Kong and Hawaii. Bob and Lakin will reconnect in Chicago this spring when they visit the aquarium.
The Gwins credit the generous donations they’ve received with helping pay medical bills. After the article ran, the couple received $2,800 via a GoFundMe online fundraiser launched by their good friend Jacob Spiegel. The total has now topped $10,000.
“It’s really taken a weight off of us. We’re keeping up with all medical payments, and that’s a blessing to be able to do that,” Bob said.
A former co-worker and his wife, who share the Gwins’ love of the Waterloo Black Hawks hockey team, gave them $600. A Denver couple mailed a $1,000 check. A Waverly nurse dropped off a gift basket with treats for the Gwims’ cat, Sasha. Bob has received an additional $650 from his employer Fastenal.
“From a $10 donation to a $1,000 donation – we are so grateful,” Dawn said.
With Bob’s job being their only source of income, the donations also help pay for utilities, rent, medical supplies and equipment, and medications. Just one of Dawn’s medications costs $2,500 per month.
“I’m going to keep trying to work as long as possible,” Bob said. “It’s starting to get rough, but I’ll do it as long as I can.”
Family members also are showing their support and giving the Gwins plenty to look forward to.
A son is getting married Feb. 27. A daughter recently got engaged. Another daughter who is serving in the U.S. Air Force is expecting the Gwins’ first grandchild and will be moving closer to Iowa.
“We are grateful for everyone reaching out to us, sending cards, sending checks, calling to check on us. It is greatly appreciated,” Dawn said.
For more information or to donate, email bobgwin007@gmail.com, send mail to 221 Donna St. Apt. 1, Denver, 50622, or go to to https://gofund.me/6caf645e.