CEDAR FALLS — After several seasons of darker fare, Theatre UNI is playing to the lighter — and the nerdier — side of life with their fall production.
“She Kills Monsters,” an award-winning dramatic comedy by Qui Nguyen, founder of New York City’s Vampire Cowboys Theatre, is set in 1995 and delves into the fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. The story also explores such real-world topics as grieving, loss and bullying.
The 90-minute production opens Nov. 28 at the Strayer-Wood Theatre on the University of Northern Iowa campus. Performances run through Dec. 2.
“The play speaks to me — it’s kind of in my wheelhouse. It’s a very funny play with silly moments but it also resonates with audiences. Parts of the play are very moving and touching, I think,” says Director Matthew Weedman, associate professor of theater.
Agnes Evans is leaving her childhood home and stumbles across her sister Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook. Tilly and her parents died in a car crash, and Agnes regrets not having known her sister better. When she discovers her sister was a nerd and an avid D&D player, Agnes decides to journey in the D&D realm and play the last action-packed adventure Tilly wrote. It might be a way to reconnect with her sister.
“Half the play takes place in the real world, and half is in the fantasy world where there are monsters she must fight,” Weedman says.
Eighteen UNI students are cast in 18 roles.
Creating a fantasy world on stage was challenging, Weedman notes. Scenic designer Mark Parrott has crafted a gigantic set that serves as a projection surface, allowing scenes to easily shift between reality and fantasy. The show is heavy with ’90s pop culture references, too.
“It’s fun to embrace the nerdy subculture which is part of the fun,” Weedman says.
The main character must battle Bugbear monsters that actually are 10-foot tall puppets, along with Beholders and Faeries. “We’ve embraced the theatrical style of using puppets and a kitschy style. Six actors form the ‘Monster Chorus,’ which I view as the beating heart of the group.”
There’s plenty of swordplay in the show. Actors studied stage combat and choreography with Weedman. “The kids have really leaned into learning the basics of sword play and stage fighting. There are 23 separate acts of stage violence in the play,” he says.
Costumes are by Amy RohrBerg, associate professor in theater. Lighting designer is by Eric Lange, head of the theater department, and stage manager is Maddie Grissom.
