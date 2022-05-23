Shawn Pierce: Nurse and residents are like family at Arlington Place

Ninth in a series on Cedar Valley Top 15 Nurses

GRUNDY CENTER – Shawn Pierce loves a good story. As RN healthcare coordinator at Arlington Place of Grundy Center, she hears plenty of entertaining yarns and touching anecdotes from residents at the assisted living center. A memory care facility is attached.

“I really enjoy hearing from the residents. We become part of their families. It’s hard for people to see their loved ones drift away from them. We accept them where they are in their journey in life. That’s why I love what I do,” said Pierce.

The Aplington native grew up in Parkersburg. Initially she thought she wanted to be a secretary, but she also wanted to help others. Her brother said, “You need to be a nurse,” and pointed her in that direction. She became a certified nurse aide and during the clinical section of her program became passionately interested in long-term health care and gerontology, the science of aging.

Pierce was a licensed professional nurse for 22 years and worked at Maple Manor Village in Aplington. She also earned her RN through online courses at College Network.

“Shawn has had over 20 years of service in the long-term care industry. She is such an asset to our team at Arlington Place of Grundy Center. Shawn is a kind, compassionate, caring nurse who goes the extra mile for her residents. She works hard to make sure the residents have the care they need, whether it be some TLC, therapy, medications or a visit,” said her colleague Kaylene Hoskins of Grundy Center.

Hoskins nominated Pierce as one of the Courier’s Top Nurses in the Cedar Valley. Pierce’s reaction was “I thought it was a mistake. There are so many more deserving nurses, I thought. Then I was humbled. It took me a while to even tell my family that it had even happened,” Pierce explained.

Her role as nurse includes being a liaison between the resident and their doctor, “comforting them, letting know it’s OK and to be someone that they can trust. They treat me like a daughter. We have a great bunch of people here.”

Pierce views the best part of her job is being able to sit down with each resident to talk about what is happening in their lives, whether it is simply to visit or discuss a health-related issue. “Especially when it’s something serious, I can be the one who says ‘you need to see the doctor,’ or ‘this needs to be taken care of,” she said.

The hardest part is experiencing loss when a resident dies. “Losing someone is always hard. Sometimes it’s harder to deal with the family after that happens. I want to be that comfort for them and to help the family.”

Pierce said gerontology is often overlooked as a fulfilling and rewarding career option for nurses. “Everyone wants to go into a hospital, so we never have enough nurses for gerontology. Nurses think it’s the same-old, same-old, but every day is a new day. We get to share new experiences with the residents. Even if you see them every day, you seen a new aspect of them, a new problem that needs your help and knowledge. It’s challenging,” she explained.

She’d love younger nurses to “give us a chance before hopping on the hospital train.”

For herself, she has no regrets. “Even on the worst day, if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life. You have to treat each day as a new day and move forward from there.”

Hoskins added, “If everyone had a health care coordinator like Shawn, they would be blessed.”

